Disney Guests Steal Wheelchair, “Joyride” It Around Park

A theft at Disneyland Resort left a disabled guest devastated.

Violent guest behavior and crime are on the rise at theme parks nationwide. Some amusement destinations instituted curfews and chaperone policies following the epidemic of misbehavior. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort didn’t take it that far, instead creating a new “courtesy” policy and giving cast members more authority to handle unruly guests.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the updated Disney Park rule reads. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Still, guests aren’t following the rules. Months ago, a fight at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park left the sidewalk stained with blood. In Toontown at Disneyland Park, security was forced to intervene in a brawl between two families.

Theft continues rising, too. Though many guests assume that high admission and travel costs keep out would-be thieves, the reality is much different. As parents park their strollers to take children on attractions, thieves exploit the unsupervised property.

One Walt Disney World Resort guest lost hundreds of dollars in merchandise. Another lost their wallet containing government identification, credit cards, and personal information. Some thieves even take toys… or entire strollers!

Reddit user u/Both-Artichoke5117’s partner experienced one of the worst thefts possible at Disneyland Resort.

“My boyfriend once had his wheelchair stolen while he was on a ride and a couple of teenagers were found in the park joyriding in it,” the guest wrote.

It’s unknown if security cast members or Anaheim police officers apprehended the teens accused of the Disneyland theft. Other guests have been banned from Disney Parks for similar behavior.

No one should ever suffer such a crime at Disneyland Resort. But as misbehavior continues, it’s best never to leave valuables in strollers or otherwise unattended.

If you’re concerned about an expensive mobility device or stroller, it might be better to rent a wheelchair, stroller, or electric conveyance vehicle (ECV) directly from Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park. They assume all responsibility for their property and keep track of theft or misuse.

Have you had something stolen at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

