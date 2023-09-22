Security Breaks Up Disneyland Fight, Woman Injured

If there’s ever been a living example of mob mentality, it’s hundreds of guests at a Disney Park. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are some of the most magical places on earth, but that doesn’t mean they are immune from frequent instances of guest-on-guest violence.

Hearing about unruly guest activity has become something of a stereotype at the Florida parks, but California doesn’t skip on the crazy guests either. By the laws of social media, no public display of outrageous behavior goes unnoticed for very long, especially when it happens on Disney property.

Guests Report Ridiculous Fights at Disneyland

Reddit is a wonderful way to bring special interests together, and the Disney Parks are no exception. A frequent subject seen on multiple threads is worst guest behavior, but a recent post had multiple witnesses to the same incident.

u/bayls215 shared their report of a violent altercation at Disneyland when Reddit users were asked, “What’s the worst behavior you saw in the parks?”

The user writes,

“I’ll never forget the huge fist fight that broke out in Toontown. It was between two families. Blood. Vulgar language. All of it. One lady tripped and broke her ankle on the railroad tracks. Kids were scared. I even was! Security had a difficult time breaking that one up…”

That’s certainly an unforgettable sight for a Disney vacation, but it wasn’t the only altercation witnessed. The plot thickens as multiple users report witnessing the exact same fight at the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

u/MrGurns writes,

“This last weekend, this guy took his whole family through the single rider line on matterhorn, and refused to separate and started yelling trying to rally support.”

Sure, the mental image is ridiculous, but the user above wasn’t the only party present for the fight. In the comments, more users chime in on the thread with their accounts of the event.

u/TuscaroraBeach replies,