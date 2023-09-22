Security Breaks Up Disneyland Fight, Woman Injured

If there’s ever been a living example of mob mentality, it’s hundreds of guests at a Disney Park. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are some of the most magical places on earth, but that doesn’t mean they are immune from frequent instances of guest-on-guest violence.
Hearing about unruly guest activity has become something of a stereotype at the Florida parks, but California doesn’t skip on the crazy guests either. By the laws of social media, no public display of outrageous behavior goes unnoticed for very long, especially when it happens on Disney property.
Guests Report Ridiculous Fights at Disneyland
Reddit is a wonderful way to bring special interests together, and the Disney Parks are no exception. A frequent subject seen on multiple threads is worst guest behavior, but a recent post had multiple witnesses to the same incident.
u/bayls215 shared their report of a violent altercation at Disneyland when Reddit users were asked, “What’s the worst behavior you saw in the parks?”
The user writes,
“I’ll never forget the huge fist fight that broke out in Toontown. It was between two families. Blood. Vulgar language. All of it. One lady tripped and broke her ankle on the railroad tracks. Kids were scared. I even was! Security had a difficult time breaking that one up…”
That’s certainly an unforgettable sight for a Disney vacation, but it wasn’t the only altercation witnessed. The plot thickens as multiple users report witnessing the exact same fight at the Matterhorn Bobsleds.
u/MrGurns writes,
“This last weekend, this guy took his whole family through the single rider line on matterhorn, and refused to separate and started yelling trying to rally support.”
Sure, the mental image is ridiculous, but the user above wasn’t the only party present for the fight. In the comments, more users chime in on the thread with their accounts of the event.
u/TuscaroraBeach replies,
“It’s a small world after all! I saw that too! He had about four kids, with at least 3 not old enough to ride by themselves. He was throwing the biggest fit about not being allowed to have them in the single rider lane. I’m not sure if they slipped in or if an earlier cast member had made a mistake and let them through, but the dad was losing his mind over what would have been a waste of a few minutes at worst. The mom and poor kids just kept standing in the line while dad danced around in the loading area yelling at cast members. I’m not sure what the end result was.”
To which u/olivequinn adds,
“I was there too, front row lol! i think an earlier cast member screwed up [because] he was yelling about a single rider yellow card that his kids were given , but single riders with said card were also mixed in with the regular queue and the cast member counting guests into the seating kept holding off on the single rider queue which his kids were in but kept allowing the SRs in the regular queue to come forward, from my POV it was a mishap on their end but i do believe the dad could’ve handled it better by not yelling at anyone, in the end the kids finally were let on as single riders and all was well thanks to the team lead that stepped in.”
Whether it was an error on the guest’s part or on the Cast Member’s is irrelevant, as this altercation was wild enough to be witnessed and shared by multiple park-goers on social media. Either way, it turns the Happiest Place on Earth into another episode of Guests Gone Wild.
Have you ever seen a Disney Park brawl? Did you cause it? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!