Disney crowds are tough to predict.

Even when you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort during a time of the year that’s not supposed to be “overly busy,” there can still be days when the Disney Parks get overwhelmed with Guests.

Because of the consistent nature of Disney crowds and the fact that there are always so many people visiting the Disney Parks– whether it be at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort, or if it be at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort– there are certain “hacks” that many fans have found work for them when visiting.

One system that has garnered quite an amount of controversy is Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane.

For an extra price that is determined by crowd levels, Disney Park Guests can purchase Disney Genie+. The system allows Guests to book reservation times to get into the Lightning Lane and skip the regular standby queue for attractions. There are also Individual Lightning Lane attractions– such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance– that have to be paid for separately.

However, one Disney Park fan recently shared their experience visiting Disneyland during a busy day and came away with the conclusion that “you don’t need Disney Genie+.”

“You don’t need genie if you don’t follow the crowds, this was our day Tuesday longest wait was rise.”

The day included rides on 3o Disneyland Park attractions, including all the main rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, and more.

The fan said that “there is a science to it.” Getting to the Park early and being able to catch attractions both early in the morning and late at night allowed them the chance to ride more and get the most out of their day.

What do you think of this “hack” for Disney crowds? Let us know in the comments!

Visit the official Disney website to plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions at Disneyland Park? You can book Disney Genie once you’ve arrived, as well, to help plan your day.