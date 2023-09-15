‘Star Wars’ Droid Challenges Guest to A Race at Disneyland

Disney parks have always served as a brilliant way to bring Disney’s treasured cinematic characters to life through unrivaled atmosphere, attractions, and performances. Character meet-and-greets have only become more sophisticated as the parks have evolved over the years. Disney Guests usually make it a requirement to find, interact, and capture a memory with these iconic characters. The newest character addition introduced in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been up to playful mischief challenging a guest to a race.

Ahsoka has been one of the most anticipated projects from the Star Wars Universe. Much of the excitement stems from the fact many fans wanted a definitive conclusion to Star Wars: Rebels after Season Four. The ending left some unexpected loose ends for some of the beloved cast of characters.

Series creator, Dave Filoni, wanted a more complete ending as well. So when he helmed the live-action Ahsoka, he supported the claims that it was season five to Rebels. Since then, he has launched the live-action debuts of all Rebels series principals like — Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), original voice actor, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

The success of Ahsoka has created a resurgence in popularity for many of the Rebels characters. This has prompted Disney to release fan-favorites such as Ahsoka, General Hera Syndulla and her trusty astromech droid, Chopper, as meet-and-greet characters at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Chopper is a character known to be a grumpy, rascally companion who is also ceaselessly loyal and brave. His rebellious nature was recently on full display when he challenged a wheelchair-bound Disney guest to a race outside the Droid Depot. The guest gleefully accepted the challenge.

The New Republic droid was left to “oil his wounds” as the guest was clearly the speeder one on wheels. The guest proceeded to thank Chopper and General Hera stepped in to comfort her losing friend. This magical moment will unfortunately be a limited occurrence as Hera and Chopper will be traversing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for a short time.

