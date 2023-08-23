Guests React to ‘Ahsoka’ Takeover at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort is no stranger to change as they have always been in a constant flux of expansions and updates since their opening in 1955. While attractions like Mission to Mars, SkyWay, and Splash Mountain have gone extinct, classics like Indiana Jones Adventure, Fantasy Faire, and the entire land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have been welcomed additions. Yet, despite all these changes, there have been Disney-defining experiences that have become integral to the Park’s identity. One of the biggest mainstays has been Disney character meet-and-greets.

Walt Disney would use Disneyland as a way to bring treasured cinematic characters to life through well-crafted atmosphere, attractions and production value. Character interactions have only become more sophisticated as the Park has evolved through the years. Many Disney Guests make it a requirement to find, interact and capture a memory with these iconic characters. The newest addition was introduced in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as fans gathered in swarms to gaze upon the latest icon.

Ahsoka has been one of the most anticipated projects from the Star Wars Universe. Its title character has been a standout inclusion as she has crossed over multiple storylines while interacting with prominent Star Wars legends from the original films and prequels. Plus, much of the fanbase’s excitement was due to the fact that the new show has been the long-awaited finale to Star Wars: Rebels. Well, Disney has ‘force pushed’ the series’ momentum even further with a D23 Fan Event, exclusive Ahsoka merch, and now her grand introduction as Disneyland’s newest meet-and-greet character.

Disney Guests gathered in troves as they stood by for over two hours to witness the former Jedi Knight with their own eyes. Yet, before the main act could make her debut, Boba Fett and Din Djarin, along with Grogu came into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to greet the mass gathering of Star Wars devotees.

Finally, Ahsoka Tano made her first official appearance in Disneyland to a colossal crowd of delighted Disney Guests:

The new live-action Star Wars hero, Ahsoka Tano, was originally a Dave Filoni creation who made her first appearance in the animated TV show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka was an impetuous, but valiant teenage Padawan under the tutelage of Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker. The talented dual lightsaber-wielding acolyte would eventually turn her back on the Jedi Order after being wrongfully accused of a terrorist attack. She would then carve out her own path to change the galaxy for the better.

Ahsoka Tano can be found just outside Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What do you think of Ahsoka’s first appearance? What other Star Wars characters should arrive next?