Gunshots Fired on Disneyland Ride

According to a Disney cast member report, a guest stole and fired a gun on the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Resort.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise opened alongside Disneyland Park in 1955 and remains one of its most popular attractions. Walt Disney Imagineers created new versions of the Adventureland ride for Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. It also inspired the 2021 film of the same name starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

“Cast off on a guided tour of the world’s most remote rivers where adventure abounds—and the animals get the last laugh,” the official Disneyland Resort ride description reads. “Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags… Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!”

“The original Jungle Cruise opened on July 17, 1955 at Disneyland Park. Based on Disney’s award-winning True-Life Adventure films, the attraction had a more educational tone. In the early 1960s, Walt Disney introduced more drama and asked animator Marc Davis to sketch some humorous gags. Over the years, more ‘wildlife’—and new wisecracks—were added. These updates, along with our talented skippers, make for fun surprises on every trip down the river.”

Shots Fired

Jungle Cruise skippers at Disneyland Resort wear real revolvers as part of their role. The guns are registered with the Anaheim police, and Disney cast members take great care to handle them properly. To avoid injury, the guns are loaded with blanks.

But some guests don’t take gun safety seriously. Former Jungle Cruise skipper and Reddit user u/digivid1234 recently recalled their “worst” experience while working for Disneyland Resort.

“As a skipper on the jungle cruise I had a guest take my gun out of the holster and then fire it (blanks) into the boat,” the former Disney cast member wrote.

They added that “much security” responded to the gunshots and apprehended the guest. It’s unknown if the offender was banned from Disneyland Resort – though it’s likely. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Fans were shocked to hear that a Disney Park guest would fire a gun.

“Ummm never thought I’d ever read a sentence like this,” said u/floral_burrito.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve witnessed on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks cast member experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.