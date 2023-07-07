All-New Muppets-Inspired Experience Debuting Soon at Disney Parks

It’s time to meet the Muppets on an all-new experience inspired by some of your favorite characters debuting soon at Disney Parks!

With one of the catchiest tunes in Walt Disney World Resort, the Muppets are some of the characters who desperately need to be spotlighted by Disney more often. And it would appear that our wishes have finally been heard, as Disney Parks Blog recently announced the upcoming debut of an all-new experience inspired by some of your favorite Muppets characters.

While Guests have a few ways to get their Muppets fix when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park at Walt Disney World, Disney Parks Blog just announced the debut of an all-new Muppets experience debuting at this year’s International Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT.

The announcement, shared on Twitter by Disney Parks (@DisneyParks), featured Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker sharing their delight to be joining The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE “as your taste testers in residence,” inviting Guests to the legendary festival. You can see the video below:

At The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE, the future of food is being made today with Muppet Labs! Join Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker as they experiment with tasty flavors at the Brew-Wing Lab. 🧪 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/dmUbfFTT9j — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 7, 2023

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, will welcome you to experiment with delicious flavors as Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey invites Guests on a flavorful adventure featuring the culinary creations – and madcap mishaps – of Muppet Labs!

Per Disney Parks Blog: “That’s right – Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, of Muppet Labs will welcome you to their taste-testing headquarters, where the inventive duo are busy creating scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages. You’ll have a chance to sample some of their kooky concoctions like the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings, or the Pickle Milkshake. Consider it a flavor experiment in the name of science!”

We can’t wait to enjoy the pair’s quirky creations and hilarious mishaps once this all-new Muppets experience opens its gates and The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE kicks off this year on July 27. Will you be there to play the music, light the lights, and welcome the Muppets to this year’s festival?

Are you excited about the debut of this new Muppets-inspired experience? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!