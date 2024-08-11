Disney World To Rip out Tree of Life, Gives Final Timeline

On Saturday, August 10, D23 Expo 2024 hosted its highly anticipated “Disney Experiences” panel. Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed over 50 announcements for projects throughout The Walt Disney Company, including the Disney Cruise Line, Disney parks, and collaborations with Fortnite. Some of the biggest surprises involved Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

The most significant renovations involve adding a Tropical Americas area to replace DinoLand U.S.A., featuring attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and the Indiana Jones franchise. The new Disney Park land, Pueblo Esperanza, will sit between Discovery Island and Asia.

But that wasn’t all D’Amaro had in store for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. He revealed that a previously announced Zootopia (2016) 3D movie inside the Tree of Life would open in the winter of 2025. Disney also announced the attraction’s official title: “Zootopia Better Zoogether.”

Walt Disney Imagineering first revealed plans to replace the current Tree of Life show, “It’s Tough To Be A Bug,” at Destination D23 in 2023. The A Bug’s Life (1998) attraction premiered alongside the grand opening of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 1998.

The Walt Disney Company shared the official poster and concept art for “Zootopia Better Zoogether.” The artist’s rendition of the Tree of Life attraction features beloved characters from the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, including Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Gazelle, Chief Bogo, Flash, and more.

Officer Clawhauser is prominently featured in the concept art and attraction poster, as shown below.

“Zootopia Better Zoogether” is said to feature an animatronic of the character in place of the Hopper animatronic in “It’s Tough To Be A Bug.” The audio-animatronic will likely resemble the one used in Shanghai Disney Resort’s Zootopia theme park land.

“Zootopia Better Zoogether” will feature biomes familiar to Zootopia fans and new, never-before-seen animated areas. Walt Disney Imagineering hasn’t revealed any story details.

D’Amaro didn’t announce an official closing date for “It’s Tough To Be A Bug.” The Walt Disney Company previously stated that the show would close sometime in 2024.

