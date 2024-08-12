Disney World To Tear apart EPCOT Again After Finishing Years Long Construction

EPCOT has undergone many changes in the last few years–but the work’s not done yet.

Walt Disney Imagineering announced a massive revitalization of its second Central Florida Disney park to celebrate Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary in 2021. Following COVID-19 closures and layoffs, the project was unrecognizable from the initial concept art when the final construction walls came down this June.

World Showcase saw few changes besides the grand opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion. (A planned Mary Poppins (1964) area in the United Kingdom Pavilion was canceled). The former Future World was split into three neighborhoods: World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature.

World Nature includes The Land and The Sea pavilions and saw only cosmetic changes as part of EPCOT’s revitalization project. World Discovery features Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Space 220 restaurant, Mission: SPACE, and Test Track, which is currently undergoing modernization and scheduled to reopen in 2025.

World Celebration, the central EPCOT neighborhood, finally opened in full on June 4, 2024. The final construction walls around Spaceship Earth dropped, and guests were welcomed into Communicore Hall and Plaza, surrounded by Connections Cafe and Creations Shop. Other World Celebration attractions include Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and the Imagination! pavilion.

Guests rejoiced when the construction walls came down but were unimpressed by the results. Communicore Hall is primarily empty, sans the Mickey Mouse and Friends character meet-and-greet. The garden area underwhelmed guests after years of closure and inconvenient temporary walkways. A promised update to Spaceship Earth was forgotten.

Last weekend, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro revealed that Walt Disney Imagineering isn’t done in World Celebration. During the “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase” at D23 Expo 2024, D’Amaro announced changes coming to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

EPCOT received just one significant announcement, which is unsurprising considering the massive recent construction. D’Amaro announced a 2025 opening date for the Spaceship Earth lounge, which will take over the former Seimens lounge space. He also shared new concept art, which is shown below.

Here’s what Disney Parks Blog had to say about the lounge:

“For over 40 years, Spaceship Earth has welcomed visitors to EPCOT as a shining beacon of optimism and hope. This just-announced lounge is inspired by the stories, shapes, and enduring legacy of this timeless icon. Taking inspiration from the geometric sphere, the zen space to gather and enjoy refreshments will be draped with rich textures and warm metallic tones, giving it a mysterious and elegant intimacy.”

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t reveal the exact opening date of the Spaceship Earth lounge. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on this and other Disney Parks construction projects.

The Walt Disney Company also shared limited details about the Test Track reimagining, opening in 2025.

