Bad News for MuppetVision 3D: D23 Brazil Confirms ‘Monstropolis’ Land Construction

At this weekend’s D23 Brazil event, Disney executives confirmed that construction of a new Monsters Inc.-themed land called “Monstropolis,” is set to begin in 2025. The announcement has stirred excitement among Disney fans eager to see beloved characters like Mike and Sulley come to life in a new immersive environment.

However, the reveal also left some fans feeling uneasy as Disney failed to clarify the future of MuppetVision 3D, the classic attraction that many fear could be replaced by the upcoming Monstropolis project.

Related: Disturbing New Information Surfaces as Disney Remains Quiet on ‘Muppets’ Removal From Theme Park

Monstropolis: A New Land for Monsters, Inc. Fans

Monstropolis will feature a range of themed experiences inspired by Pixar’s popular Monsters Inc. franchise. Though Disney has yet to release specifics, early concept art and hints from Disney Imagineers suggest that the land will bring guests into the vibrant, monster-filled world of Monstropolis, possibly including attractions, dining, and character interactions centered around the iconic movie.

The land is set to break ground in 2025, but the exact location has yet to be confirmed—something that has fans of MuppetVision 3D worried.

For years, MuppetVision 3D has been a cherished attraction among Disney fans, particularly those who grew up watching The Muppet Show and enjoy the unique humor of Jim Henson’s creations.

Located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the 3D show has entertained generations with its blend of classic Muppets humor, clever effects, and nostalgic appeal. However, rumors have circulated that Monstropolis may take over the space currently occupied by MuppetVision 3D, causing concern among longtime fans.

When Disney executives took the stage at D23 Brazil, many fans hoped for reassurance that MuppetVision 3D would be preserved. Instead, no statement was made about the fate of the attraction, fueling speculation that it may indeed be on the chopping block.

The lack of clarity has led some fans to assume the worst, interpreting Disney’s silence as a potential signal that MuppetVision 3D could make way for Monstropolis.

Fan Reactions and Speculation

In the wake of the D23 announcement, social media quickly became a hub for MuppetVision 3D fans to express their disappointment and concerns. Many echoed the sentiment that no news was bad news.

The fact that they’re specifically not saying where makes me think MuppetVision is done for — Anthony (@AnthonyMustache) November 9, 2024

Some fans are optimistic, however, believing Disney might find a way to incorporate both Monstropolis and MuppetVision 3D into the park, preserving the beloved attraction while expanding the offerings for Pixar fans. Speculation has also arisen that Disney could relocate MuppetVision 3D to another area in the park, though Disney has not hinted at such plans.

For now, Disney has left fans with more questions than answers. The coming years may reveal whether Disney will heed the requests of loyal MuppetVision fans or move forward with Monstropolis at the expense of the classic attraction. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has undergone significant transformations in recent years, and the addition of Monstropolis would be another major change to the park’s landscape.