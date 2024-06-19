Disney Park Eliminates ‘Monsters, Inc.’, Pixar IP Indefinitely Axed

Monsters, Inc. has just gotten the shaft at Disneyland Paris, as the park continues to evolve.

Disneyland Paris is undergoing a period of significant transformation, with exciting changes planned for its second theme park, formerly known as Walt Disney Studios Park. This metamorphosis extends beyond aesthetics, encompassing a complete reimagining of the park’s identity and guest experience.

One of the most notable developments is the closure of Studio 1, the park’s iconic entrance area, for a year-long renovation beginning April 25, 2024. This closure coincides with the shuttering of several key establishments within Studio 1, including Restaurant en Coulisse, Legends of Hollywood, and Hollywood Jewel Box.

Previously, Studio 1 served as a thematic introduction to the park, immersing visitors in the bustling atmosphere of a Hollywood soundstage. However, this aesthetic is set to evolve in line with the park’s upcoming rebranding as Disney Adventure World.

The closure of Studio 1 offers a glimpse into the future of Disney Adventure World. Plans have been revealed for a dramatic transformation of Restaurant en Coulisse, transforming it from a movie-set dining experience into a vibrant movie premiere garden party setting.

Expansive trees will replace existing facades, and the restaurant’s capacity will be significantly increased. Further enhancing the experience, a new cinema-inspired awning will grace the park entrance upon reopening in April 2025.

Beyond Studio 1, the most significant announcement is the official name change from Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Adventure World. This shift unveiled during Disneyland Paris’ 32nd-anniversary celebration on April 12, 2024, underscores a multi-year effort to redefine the park’s identity.

This evolution is evident in various projects, including the expansion announced by Bob Iger in 2018, encompassing the addition of Avengers Campus (opened in 2022) and the restructuring of the studio entrance to seamlessly integrate the World of Pixar zone.

“We are thrilled to unveil a fresh creative vision that has completely redefined our second gate,” shared Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris. “This transformation, encompassing over 90% of the park since its 2002 debut, promises unique adventures in immersive worlds, perfectly complementing Disneyland Park.”

The arrival of Disney Adventure World marks the beginning of a new narrative. Spring 2025 will unveil a completely revamped entrance sequence, transforming the existing space into a dynamic, contemporary open-air movie studio known as World Premiere. Guests will be greeted amidst the glamour of Hollywood, surrounded by brand-new elements that pay homage to historic movie theaters.

Stepping outside, visitors will find themselves immersed in the vibrant World Premiere Plaza, a newly established Art Deco-inspired theater district that currently celebrates Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. Dedicated teams from Walt Disney Imagineering Paris are already hard at work transforming this central square into a truly extraordinary space.

The upcoming transformation of Disneyland Paris promises an exciting new chapter for the beloved theme park. With a fresh identity, immersive experiences, and a focus on storytelling, Disney Adventure World is poised to captivate and entertain guests for years to come.

Removing Monsters, Inc. From Disneyland Paris

With the changes at Studio 1, we have also seen the Scream Monitors disappear, as per Disneyland Paris reporter, DLP Report.

🔧 On the side of Studio 1, the Monsters Inc. "Scream Monitors" have now been completely removed. Goodbye.

🔧 On the side of Studio 1, the Monsters Inc. “Scream Monitors” have now been completely removed. Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/BET444BT8R — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 19, 2024

Cave of Wonders shared what it looked like as the Scream Monitors were being removed.

One more page turns at Walt Disney Studios Park.

One more page turns at Walt Disney Studios Park.

At the moment, it is not clear if the Monsters, Inc. theming will return.

We have seen quite a few Pixar characters disappear as of late.

As noted by Disneyphile, the decorations at the entrance to Toy Story Playland, representing Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Bayonne, Magic Slate, Lenny, Mr. Alphabet, and a mini soldier, have been removed.

Les décors à l’entrée de Toy Story Playland représentant M. et Mme Patate, Bayonne, l’Ardoise Magique, Lenny, Monsieur Alphabet et un mini soldat, ont été retirés. pic.twitter.com/HUYmA4kyU6 — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) June 17, 2024

It is likely that these characters are undergoing a refurbishment, much like the large Buzz Lightyear statue in Toy Story Playland.

What would you like to see change at Walt Disney Studios Park?