The Disney World Secret Hundreds of Guests Miss Every Day

Did you know about this ultra-secret Disney World detail?

Few Disney theme parks have undergone as many changes as Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The park first opened in 1989 and was originally intended to give guests the impression they were visiting a real, working film studio similar to what Universal Studios Hollywood had been doing.

This is not to say that no film or TV projects weren’t happening or being developed at Hollywood Studios, with certain productions like The Golden Girls and The All New Mickey Mouse Club using the park to film scenes and other bits and pieces, but overall, Hollywood Studios was a theme park first and foremost.

Hollywood Studios’ original theme came crashing down when Disney announced it would be building a massive new Star Wars land called Galaxy’s Edge at the park, an expansion that would officially open in 2019. The land took over the location of several old-school attractions and locations at Hollywood Studios, with Disney making it clear it was pushing its movie and TV-themed park into a new age.

However, parts of the original version of Hollywood Studios can still be seen, especially in Muppets Courtyard, which houses one of Disney’s best-kept secrets.

Muppet*Vision 3D is the premier attraction of Muppets Courtyard, inviting guests to take a three-dimensional journey as they watch a stage show put on by the Muppets themselves. However, this top-secret hidden detail is actually found way before guests sit down in the theater.

If guests stop walking forward in the queue and take a look to their right as soon as they enter the building, they will see a flood mat at the base of a help desk. While the majority of guests probably assume these details are just set dressing, the mat is actually hiding a very important secret: a key!

A sign hanging above the desk reads, “Back in 5 minutes, key is under mat.” While this sign would’ve been good enough, Disney Imagineers went the extra mile, actually adding a small key under the mat.

Guests are free to lift up the mat themselves, where they will find the key encased in the concrete floor.

There’s been a lot of talk about Muppet*Vision 3D lately due to Disney’s recent announcement regarding its Hollywood Studios theme park. During Disney’s D23 event in August, the company announced several game-changing expansions and updates for its theme parks, including Hollywood Studios.

Disney shared its plans for a brand-new area of the park inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001). This reveal was met with claps and cheers by D23 attendees, with reactions flooding social media as well.

However, Disney failed to mention where exactly this expansion would be going, with concept art making hardcore fans of The Muppets fear the worst.

Disney shared two images, one that put this new Monsters Inc. land firmly where Muppets Courtyard is found, and another image that would put the new area where Star Wars: Launch Bay is. Muppet*Vision 3D opened in 1991 and not only provides guests with laughs and smiles but also acts as a tribute to Jim Henson himself.

Mupet*Vision 3D was the final Muppets project directed and helmed by Henson.

Months later, fans are still worried what the fate of The Muppets might be at Walt Disney World, though only time will tell what becomes of the cast of colorful characters.

Do you hope Disney keeps Muppet*Vision 3D open? What is your favorite attraction at Walt Disney World?