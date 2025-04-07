Sold Out Event Returns to Disney World, But There’s a BIG Catch

Disney fans are a very dedicated bunch of people, who love to hear about anything and everything happening at Disney Parks, on the Disney Cruise Line, or at Disney Resorts around the world. That’s why, in 2009, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney would be hosting its first-ever D23 Expo — the ultimate Disney fan event.

D23 is held every two years right across from the Disneyland Resort, and it has become one of the most anticipated Disney events. Highlights of the D23 Expo include panels about hit Disney films and television shows, events featuring beloved Disney stars, and exclusive shopping events.

With the popularity of the D23 Expo, Disney decided that one fan event every two years wasn’t enough. So, one year later — in 2010 — Disney also began hosting Destination D23 at Walt Disney World Resort. While not as large as its West Coast counterpart, Destination D23 is still full of exciting panels and memorable events.

Both the D23 Fan Expo and Destination D23 have become must-attend events for Disney fans around the world. So, as you can imagine, they tend to sell out quickly, especially Destination D23, since there are few tickets.

Now, Disney has finally released the details for this year’s Destination D23 event, and you are going to want to mark your calendars!

This year’s Destination D23 will be held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort from August 29 through August 31. Tickets to the event will go on sale on April 14 at 10 a.m. PDT. However, they will only be available to D23 Gold Members. A D23 Gold Membership starts at $49.99 per year, so there is still time to become a Golf Member before tickets go on sale.

There will be three ticket tiers available:

General Seating for $299

Preferred Seating for $549

Premier Seating for $799

D23 Gold Members will be able to purchase tickets for themselves and one extra guest.

During the event, Gold Members will have the chance to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s beloved animated film The Emperor’s New Groove, and the event — called Kuzcotopia Night — will be held at Typhoon Lagoon!

Here’s more on the exclusive event:

Boom, baby! All Destination D23 2025 ticket holders are invited to celebrate 25 years of Disney Animation’s The Emperor’s New Groove with a splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park! Following the day’s presentations, be sure to lever-age this after-hours exclusive celebration of the cult classic, including special tributes to Disney’s water parks. Look out for complimentary snacks, photo opportunities, special activities, and exclusive entertainment at this ultra neat, squeak squeakin’ member-only party!***

Now, Typhoon Lagoon can hold a lot more people than Coronado Springs, so there will be some additional tickets available for Kuzcotopia Night for Gold Members who were unable to get tickets to Destination D23.

As we said above, Destination D23 will be full of fun shows, panels, and shopping experiences. Here is just a small taste of everything else coming to this year’s event:

Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert , presented by Disney+ – guests will be able to sing and dance along to some of their favorite Disney songs, including “Zero to Hero” from Hercules (1997) and “I2I” from A Goofy Movie (1995)

guests will be able to sing and dance along to some of their favorite Disney songs, including “Zero to Hero” from Hercules (1997) and “I2I” from A Goofy Movie (1995) The Walt Disney Archives Presents: Charting the Course, Disney’s Global Stories & Inspirations – an exhibit that celebrates more than 100 years of Disney storytelling

an exhibit that celebrates more than 100 years of Disney storytelling Mickey’s of Glendale – guests will be able to purchase items typically only available to Walt Disney Imagineers!

guests will be able to purchase items typically only available to Walt Disney Imagineers! Disney Studio Store Hollywood – this will be a new pop-up location, where guests can purchase exclusive apparel, pins, and more

this will be a new pop-up location, where guests can purchase exclusive apparel, pins, and more The Walt Disney Company Store – always a highlight of D23 events, The Walt Disney Company Store will be full of exclusive D23 member items, as well as merchandise celebrating The Walt Disney Company.

Remember to set a reminder on your phone! Tickets to Destination D23 will be available to D23 Gold Members ONLY beginning April 14! As we said, this event tends to sell out, so you’ll want to log onto the D23 website before they go on sale, so you can get into the virtual queue.

Disney has not said if additional tickets will be available to other D23 members or the general public at a later date. Inside the Magic will update readers if we learn more.

