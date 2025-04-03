Is Disney Preparing for War? Discounts, Experiences, and Attractions Return From the Dead

For decades, Walt Disney World, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and more WDW parks have been the undisputed leader in Central Florida’s theme park scene.

But lately, something seems to be stirring behind the magic.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Bold Moves; EPCOT Now Included

In just the past few days, Disney has made a series of strategic moves that have fans buzzing with speculation. Could these changes be part of a larger plan to counter Universal Orlando’s upcoming game-changer, Epic Universe?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the theme park industry, you know that 2025 will be a defining year. Universal Orlando Resort is set to open Epic Universe, a massive expansion that promises groundbreaking attractions and immersive lands unlike anything Florida has seen before. With competition heating up, Disney appears to be fortifying its position. But how?

Let’s take a closer look at Disney’s recent decisions and what they could mean for the future of the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Is This All Part of a Grander Plan?

The past week has been a whirlwind of announcements from Disney World, signaling a guest experience overhaul. First, they brought back their beloved airport luggage transfer service, a major convenience for travelers. This one-way pilot program, currently available at all five Value Resorts for Southwest Airlines passengers departing from MCO, is a nostalgic nod to Disney’s past hospitality offerings.

Then came an even bigger surprise: For the first time in decades, all six Walt Disney World parks—including its two water parks—will open simultaneously. This unprecedented move hints at a larger effort to enhance accessibility and maximize guest flow across the property.

On top of that, Disney has rolled out a slew of discounts and promotional offers for families visiting this summer and early fall. Some industry insiders believe these discounts are Disney’s attempt to keep vacationers locked into Disney property instead of venturing over to Universal’s Epic Universe once it debuts. But just when fans thought the news cycle had calmed down, Disney announced yet another major return: EPCOT’s DiveQuest experience is officially coming back.

DiveQuest Returns to EPCOT

After more than six months of absence, DiveQuest—the unique scuba diving experience at EPCOT’s The Seas pavilion—will make its highly anticipated return on May 1, 2025. This thrilling underwater adventure allows certified divers to swim among more than 2,000 aquatic animals in the park’s 5.7-million-gallon saltwater tank.

Are you SCUBA-certified? Do you love EPCOT? Then you’ll be happy to know DiveQuest has returned to The Seas with Nemo & Friends. – @diservations on X

Are you SCUBA-certified? Do you love EPCOT? Then you'll be happy to know DiveQuest has returned to The Seas with Nemo & Friends. https://t.co/2SixaO0gKl — Diservations (@diservations) April 3, 2025

Reservations for DiveQuest are now open, with availability throughout May, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Currently, the furthest bookable date is June 2, suggesting that Disney may gradually extend the schedule as demand increases.

For those unfamiliar with the experience, DiveQuest provides an immersive look into the underwater world while offering a rare backstage glimpse into the inner workings of The Seas aquarium. The two-hour-long experience includes 40 minutes of actual dive time, and Disney provides all necessary diving equipment—though guests can bring their own dive masks if they prefer. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and proof of Open Water SCUBA certification is required. Guests under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Response to Universal’s Epic Universe? EPCOT Follows Suit

While the return of DiveQuest is an exciting update for longtime fans, it’s just another puzzle piece in Disney’s broader strategy. With Universal’s Epic Universe looming on the horizon, Disney seems to be doubling down on guest perks and immersive experiences to maintain its dominance. The combination of exclusive discounts, expanded park hours, returning guest services, and now DiveQuest suggests that Disney is carefully crafting a multi-pronged defense against its biggest competition yet.

Universal’s Epic Universe promises next-level attractions, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, an all-new Wizarding The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic land, and cutting-edge ride technology. Disney’s response appears to be focusing on guest convenience, nostalgic offerings, and making their resort as enticing as possible to keep visitors from straying.

Will these efforts be enough to hold off the tidal wave of excitement for Epic Universe? That remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Disney World, including EPCOT, are not backing down.