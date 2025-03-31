NEWS: Disney’s Infamous Retired Airport Service Officially Returns

Disney is taking a small but significant step toward restoring a beloved guest convenience: Resort Airline Check-In. After disappearing in the post-COVID era alongside other key perks, this service is quietly making a comeback—at least in a limited test phase.

For those who may not be familiar, Resort Airline Check-In was a complimentary service that allowed guests to check their luggage at their Disney resort, eliminating the hassle of carrying bags to the airport. Once checked in, luggage would be transported to the airport and sent directly to the guest’s final destination, keeping their Disney vacation seamless until the very last moment.

Now, Disney is dipping its toes back into the waters with a pilot program at one resort, with hopes of expanding it further in the future.

Where and How the Program is Being Tested

Starting today, guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort will have access to a very limited version of Resort Airline Check-In.

Right now, the service is only being tested at Value Resorts, with Pop Century leading the way. Disney plans to roll the service out to more Value Resorts in April, but no timeline has been provided for Moderate or Deluxe Resorts.

A key difference this time? The service is being operated by a third-party company called Bag Check, which appears to be an offshoot of the original company that managed Resort Airline Check-In. Bag Check’s owner, Craig Mateer, previously ran Bags, Inc., the company that handled the service before its discontinuation.

Limited Availability—For Now

As of now, only Southwest Airlines is participating in the service. If there’s enough interest, additional airlines may be added down the road.

The pilot is also being kept intentionally low-key—there’s no signage, no marketing, and no official Disney announcement. The only way guests are learning about it is via word of mouth. If you’re staying at a qualifying resort and flying with Southwest, you can ask Cast Members at the Luggage Assistance desk in front of the resort for details on how to check in.

How to Use the Service

To qualify for Resort Airline Check-In, you must:

Be staying at a participating Value Resort on the day of your departure.

Be flying with Southwest Airlines (for now).

Have already checked into your flight and paid for any necessary baggage fees.

Once your bags are checked in, you will not be able to access them again until you arrive at your destination airport—so pack wisely!

Important Timing Guidelines

Flights before 1 PM: Bags must be checked the night before departure.

Flights after 1 PM: Bags can be checked on the morning of the flight, at least 4 hours before departure.

The Best Part? It’s Free!

One of the biggest questions surrounding the return of this service was whether Disney would add a fee, considering how other free perks have been monetized in recent years. But good news—this service is completely complimentary.

What Could Be Next?

The return of Resort Airline Check-In is a promising sign that Disney is taking guest feedback seriously and looking for ways to enhance the “Disney Bubble” experience. But many guests are still hoping for the return of other once-free perks, such as:

Magical Express – The free airport-to-resort shuttle service that was discontinued in 2022.

Extra Magic Hours – The previous system that allowed on-site guests to enjoy extended time in the parks, which was replaced with the more limited Early Entry and Extended Evening Hours.

For now, it remains to be seen whether these benefits will return, but this quiet revival of Resort Airline Check-In is certainly a step in the right direction.

Would you use this service if it expands beyond the test phase? Let us know your thoughts!