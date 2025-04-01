Disney Attempts To Undercut Epic Universe With Latest Massive Change

For the first time since 2019, all six parks at Walt Disney World — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach — will be open at the same time. That moment arrives on May 21, 2025.

And if the timing seems just a little bit strategic, that’s because it absolutely is. Just one day later, on May 22, Universal Orlando is set to open its highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park — the company’s biggest project in decades.

So yes, this is Disney making a move. A big one.

A Historic Reopening

Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon haven’t operated simultaneously in six years. Since 2019, Disney has alternated openings between its two water parks, often using staggered refurbishments as the reason. But on April 1, Disney announced that both water parks will be open from May 21 through September 7.

That means, starting May 21, all four major theme parks and both water parks will be running full steam. While this might sound like just a cool summer offering for guests looking to cool down, it’s actually a calculated decision. For theme park fans and industry watchers, this move isn’t just about operational capacity — it’s about competition.

Undercutting Universal’s Moment

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is being billed as a game-changer. With brand-new lands based on SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon, Dark Universe, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, the new park is expected to pull in massive crowds when it officially opens on May 22.

So what’s Disney’s play? They’re doing what Disney does best — using every tool they’ve got to keep guests inside their bubble. By fully activating all six of their parks a day before Universal’s big moment, Disney is giving vacationers a reason to delay or even skip a trip down I-4.

Let’s face it: most families planning a summer Orlando vacation aren’t park-hopping between Universal and Disney every day. Many choose one resort to stick with. And with this move, Disney is essentially saying: “Hey, you don’t need Epic Universe. We’ve got everything already open, starting right now.”

It’s a subtle yet aggressive way of shifting the conversation. One that ensures Disney stays front and center during what could’ve been a Universal-dominated news cycle.

More Than Just Timing — It’s About Perception

Disney fans who’ve long bemoaned closures, refurbishments, and the alternating water park schedules now get a summer season with everything on the table. It’s the kind of announcement that feels like “old school” Disney World, back before the pandemic disrupted park operations and refurbishment schedules became the norm.

But what’s really interesting here is that Disney didn’t choose a random day in May. They chose the day before Universal’s new park opens.

They’re not just trying to capture guests who are already on property. They’re also grabbing the attention of those who may have been leaning toward Universal, giving them one more reason to stick with the familiar.

The full-court press includes more than just water parks — it includes new entertainment, extended hours, special hotel packages, and more. All of that combines to say one thing: “You don’t need to go anywhere else.”

Universal’s Answer?

Of course, Universal isn’t sitting quietly. Epic Universe has been building momentum for over a year, with impressive previews and social media buzz heating up. The park’s layout, rides, and immersive storytelling look like nothing else in Central Florida. This isn’t a one-trick pony. Universal knows what it’s doing.

But Disney knows the game too — and it knows how to make news when it counts.

Whether this is enough to slow down Epic Universe’s momentum is a question for the summer crowds to answer. But the May 21 timing is no coincidence. It’s an intentional, competitive move in a theme park battle that’s only getting hotter.