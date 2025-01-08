The Year of Ride Closures: Disney World Adds More to the Growing 2025 Refurb List

Walt Disney World is kicking off 2025 with an unusually long list of refurbishments, sending fans into a whirlwind of speculation.

Major rides and attractions across the parks are undergoing lengthy closures, leaving visitors to reconsider their itineraries. From roller coasters to water rides, Disney seems to be tackling a significant maintenance backlog all at once.

One of the standout closures is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom, which began its lengthy refurbishment on January 6, 2025. This beloved Frontierland coaster is set to remain closed until 2026, with plans to completely retrack the ride and add updated features that have fans buzzing.

Meanwhile, EPCOT’s Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros also closed this month, though its downtime is expected to be shorter, with a reopening scheduled for mid-March. Over in Animal Kingdom, Kali River Rapids has entered its typical winter closure for maintenance, with hopes of reopening by early spring, weather permitting.

These closures aren’t just limited to rides. Even Astro Orbiter in Tomorrowland will be closed for up to eight months starting mid-January, and rumors about further seasonal shutdowns have left guests wondering what the rest of 2025 will hold. But it’s not only the thrill rides getting an update—now, a popular spot at EPCOT has joined the list of temporary closures.

Weinkeller’s Temporary Closure

The Weinkeller, nestled along EPCOT’s World Showcase promenade in the Germany Pavilion, is a cozy destination for guests looking to enjoy a curated selection of wines and liqueurs. This charming shop offers everything from crisp Rieslings to full-bodied reds, along with specialty beers. However, as of early January, the Weinkeller has temporarily shut its doors to undergo renovations reportedly focused on replacing the flooring.

Despite the physical closure, Disney World has ensured that guests won’t miss out on their favorite selections. The full Weinkeller menu has been relocated to a mobile bar within the Stein Haus gift shop.

Visitors can still savor their favorite drinks, from bottled wines to beer and liqueur tastings, keeping the spirit of the Germany Pavilion alive even during the renovation period.

A Pattern of Refurbishments and Guest Reactions

The timing of Weinkeller’s renovation comes during a broader push for updates and maintenance across Disney World. Many believe that this wave of closures is Disney’s way of catching up after years of postponed projects due to budget constraints and staffing shortages. While the goal is to enhance guest experiences in the long run, it’s hard to ignore the short-term inconvenience for those visiting during this period.

Frequent visitors have shared mixed reactions. While some appreciate the investment in keeping attractions fresh and safe, others feel that having multiple closures at once impacts the overall park experience. With EPCOT hosting its International Festival of the Arts, the timing of the Weinkeller closure may come as a surprise to those who were hoping to pair their stroll around the World Showcase with a glass of German wine.

Looking Ahead

If there’s one thing Disney fans know, it’s that patience often pays off. The renovations, though inconvenient now, promise to enhance the charm and functionality of iconic spots like the Weinkeller. In the meantime, guests can still grab their favorite drinks at the Stein Haus and enjoy the ambiance of the pavilion. As for the broader state of the parks, it’s worth keeping an eye on Disney’s refurbishment calendar to stay updated on reopenings and avoid potential disappointment.

EPCOT’s World Showcase has always been a fan-favorite destination for its mix of culture, cuisine, and creativity. With updates underway, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of transformation—one that’s sure to bring excitement when these beloved spots return refreshed and better than ever.