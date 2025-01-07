Disney Attraction Left Controversially Drained After Final Decision to Close

EPCOT, one of the four iconic theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, offers guests a unique blend of thrilling attractions, cultural experiences, and mouthwatering dining options. Known as the park of innovation and imagination, EPCOT is divided into two distinct sections: World Showcase and World Celebration, Nature, and Discovery. Together, they provide a harmonious mix of future-forward attractions and cultural immersion.

However, one ride has recently undergone a draining process, shuttering it from guests.

Attractions Galore

Guests visiting EPCOT can experience some of Disney’s most thrilling and innovative attractions. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s latest blockbuster ride, offers a high-energy adventure through space. Families love Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion, where riders shrink to the size of a rat and scurry through a whimsical kitchen. Of course, the classic Spaceship Earth, located inside the park’s iconic geodesic dome, remains a must-see for those who love history and storytelling.

In addition to rides, EPCOT offers educational yet entertaining attractions like The Seas with Nemo & Friends and Living with the Land, a gentle boat ride showcasing innovative agricultural techniques used around the world.

World-Class Dining Experiences

Dining at EPCOT is an adventure all its own. The World Showcase boasts a culinary tour de force, allowing guests to sample authentic cuisines from 11 different countries. Highlights include Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada Pavilion, famous for its melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon, and Via Napoli in the Italy Pavilion, where wood-fired pizzas transport diners straight to Naples. For an immersive experience, San Angel Inn Restaurante in the Mexico Pavilion offers guests the chance to dine under a perpetual twilight sky with views of the Gran Fiesta Tour attraction, even though it is currently closed.

For quick bites, EPCOT offers favorites like Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe in Norway, featuring delectable Norwegian pastries, and Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in France, a treasure trove of savory and sweet French delights.

Gran Fiesta Tour: Temporarily Out of Service

Among EPCOT’s many beloved attractions is the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, a whimsical boat ride tucked inside the towering pyramid of the Mexico Pavilion. This slow-moving ride takes guests on a lively journey through vibrant Mexican locales, complete with mariachi music and a comical storyline centered on the mischievous Donald Duck. While it may not have the longest wait times, the Gran Fiesta Tour is a favorite among families for its charming atmosphere and relaxing pace.

Unfortunately for fans, the Gran Fiesta Tour is now closed for a scheduled two-month refurbishment. The closure began on January 6th, with the ride set to reopen on March 15th. While Disney has not announced any major updates, the downtime is expected to allow for general maintenance, deep cleaning, and minor enhancements.

What to Expect During the Closure

Guests visiting EPCOT will notice some changes at the Mexico Pavilion during the refurbishment period. The attraction’s entrance is currently blocked off with planters instead of the usual construction walls, creating a less intrusive visual impact. Inside the pyramid, a sign informs visitors that the Gran Fiesta Tour is “not operating at this time,” while Cast Members have stepped up to entertain guests with classic games like hopscotch, Connect Four, and ring toss.

For those dining at the nearby San Angel Inn Restaurante, the atmosphere remains largely unchanged. Diners can still enjoy views of the ride’s tranquil waterway and scenic backdrop, which are enhanced by the pavilion’s ambient show lighting. However, with the ride drained of water to facilitate maintenance, the usually picturesque scenes look a bit different. Bright work lights illuminate the ride’s interior, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the attraction.

There have been longstanding rumors that Walt Disney World wanted to replace the Gran Fiesta Tour with a Coco-themed boat ride. While Disney did announce that a Coco-themed boat ride was coming to Disney California Adventure, there have been no announcements regarding the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT.

Gran Fiesta Tour Joins Other Disney Closures

The Gran Fiesta Tour’s refurbishment coincides with other closures across Walt Disney World, including the extended closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. Unlike the relatively brief downtime of the Gran Fiesta Tour, Big Thunder Mountain’s refurbishment is part of a larger project, with the iconic roller coaster expected to remain closed until 2026.

EPCOT’s Ever-Changing Experience

EPCOT is known for its continuous evolution, always seeking to improve the guest experience. While the temporary closure of the Gran Fiesta Tour may be disappointing to some, it ensures the ride will return refreshed and ready to delight guests for years to come. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy the plethora of other attractions, shows, and dining experiences that make EPCOT a premier destination in Walt Disney World.

So, whether you’re savoring authentic global cuisine, exploring futuristic innovations, or taking in the cultural wonders of the World Showcase, EPCOT continues to offer magic at every turn—even when some attractions are temporarily out of service.