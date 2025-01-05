Historic Disney Coaster Begins Final Day of Operations After 44 Years, Indefinite Closure Hours Away

Today marks the final opportunity for guests to experience the iconic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disney’s Magic Kingdom before it closes for a significant, multi-year refurbishment. Announced earlier this year, the beloved roller coaster will shut its gates tomorrow, January 6, beginning a lengthy transformation process that will see it reopen in 2026 with what Disney describes as “new enhancements.”

As word of the closure has spread, fans of the “wildest ride in the wilderness” have flocked to Frontierland for one last journey through the gold-mining town of Tumbleweed. By 10:00 a.m. this morning, the wait time for Big Thunder Mountain had already soared past 60 minutes, with lines continuing to grow as nostalgic guests eagerly queue for their final rides before the refurbishment begins.

The History of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

For more than 40 years, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has been a staple of the Magic Kingdom. The family-friendly roller coaster, with its thrilling twists and turns and humorous animatronics, offers a fun and immersive look into the Old West. Situated in Frontierland, it’s been a favorite among Disney fans since it first opened in 1980.

Today’s closure marks the start of the most extensive refurbishment in the ride’s history. While Big Thunder Mountain has seen updates before—most notably in 2012, when it underwent a four-month refurbishment—this multi-year project is expected to include significant track work and possible thematic updates that could tie into the larger reimagining of Frontierland.

What We Know About the Refurbishment

The upcoming enhancements have sparked widespread speculation among Disney fans. While Disney has not confirmed specific details, permits filed for the project suggest a major overhaul. One Notice of Commencement names Coastal Steel Inc. as the contractor, with work described as “general construction” set to last until at least March 2026. Another permit, filed by DPR Construction, hints at additional structural work, further underscoring the scale of the project.

This type of long-term closure is not uncommon for aging roller coasters. Over time, track wear can lead to a less smooth ride experience, prompting significant refurbishments. Similar projects include the year-long overhaul of Universal’s Incredible Hulk Coaster and track replacements on Disneyland’s Incredicoaster. Fans speculate that Big Thunder Mountain may receive similar updates, such as smoother tracks, upgraded ride vehicles, or even new effects to enhance the storytelling.

Frontierland’s Future

The closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad comes as part of a broader transformation of Magic Kingdom. Frontierland is undergoing a significant evolution, with attractions like Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island set to make way for a new Cars Land. Additionally, a Disney Villains-themed land is in development, with many fans speculating that it will occupy space behind Big Thunder Mountain.

This raises questions about how Frontierland’s classic Western theming will blend with these new additions. The land’s future aesthetic remains uncertain, but Disney’s plans suggest a bold reimagining of the park’s layout and attractions.

Say Goodbye to the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness

For fans of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, today is bittersweet. While the promise of enhancements and new attractions is exciting, the temporary loss of a beloved ride is a tough pill to swallow. Guests hoping to catch one last ride are encouraged to arrive early, as wait times are expected to remain high throughout the day.

As Frontierland embarks on this next chapter, fans can take solace in knowing that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will return, ready to thrill a new generation of Disney visitors. Until then, we bid farewell to this legendary coaster, grateful for the memories it has provided over the years.