New Notice Quietly Confirms Rumors of Magic Kingdom’s Big Upcoming Closure

We all knew that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was closing soon, but a new notice may have just confirmed rumors about the extent of its closure.

From “it’s a small world” to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Walt Disney World Resort is packed with iconic rides. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, however, stands out as one of the biggest of the bunch. This family-friendly roller coaster has entertained Magic Kingdom Park guests for well over 40 years, taking parkgoers on the wildest ride in the wilderness on a daily basis in Frontierland.

Come Monday, these rides will be grinding to a halt. Temporarily, at least.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Closure

After months of rumors, Disney confirmed in 2024 that the ride would be shuttering for a lengthy refurbishment.

Disney hasn’t confirmed when the attraction will reopen. Instead, a notice on the ride’s page of the Disney World website states that “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025. The attraction will reopen with a little bit of new magic in 2026.”

While Disney hasn’t revealed what this “little bit of new magic” entails, rumors suggest that it plans to replace the entire track. Should this be true, it would be a lengthy process that would stretch well into 2026.

According to WDWMagic, a new Notice of Commencement for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad hints that this may indeed be the case. The notice names Coastal Steel Inc. as the contractor for work described as “General Construction.” With an expiration date of March 13, 2026, the document suggests the work on the roller coaster very well could extend into spring 2026. An earlier permit involving Coastal Steel Inc. listed an expiration date of August 8, 2025, indicating the project may extend beyond the initially expected timeline. Meanwhile, a separate permit filed by DPR Construction, a company known for managing complex structural work, sets its expiration date as March 13, 2026, suggesting a more prolonged and coordinated effort.

The ride has undergone plenty of short-term closures over the years, but its most recent significant refurbishment came in 2012 when it closed for four months. With this upcoming closure stretching on for even longer, it’s safe to say that this is the most extensive work carried out on the attraction since it first opened.

Why Would Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Need Extensive Work?