Disney Crews Working Extensively on Closed ‘Thunder Mountain’ Ride

Large crews have begun working on Disney’s iconic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster.

On January 29, 2024, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad officially closed for refurbishment at the Disneyland Paris Resort. The legendary roller coaster can be found at Disneyland Park, which is one of two incredible e-parks at the European resort. Ride closures are nothing new for Disney or any other theme park, allowing for necessary maintenance and other inspections to take place and ensuring the safety of the ride as well as guests and employees.

However, this closure was no ordinary closure, with the coaster not returning until March 16. This means that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be inaccessible to guests for over two months, leaving a massive hole in the selection of rides and attractions at the resort.

Following the ride’s closure earlier this year, crews have already been spotted working on multiple sections of the coaster. Pictures shared by the DLP Report (@DLPReport) reveal just how extensive this refurbishment is, with construction and maintenance present throughout the entire attraction.

A look at ongoing works at Big Thunder Mountain. The Attraction is closed for essential maintenance until mid-March.

— DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 9, 2024

Disneyland Paris’ version of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has closed frequently over the last six months, with the ride shutting down for an entire day due to issues with its track.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of Disney’s most popular roller coasters, providing guests with a “wild” ride they won’t forget. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is present at multiple Disney theme park locations around the world, such as Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. The version found at the Tokyo Disney Resort recently closed as well due to necessary maintenance.

The ride itself is quite thrilling but manages to be accessible enough that guests of most ages can experience it. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an absolutely classic ride at the Disney theme parks, standing tall above other beloved attractions such as Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and the now-defunct Splash Mountain.

