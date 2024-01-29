Legendary Disney Roller Coaster Shut Down Until March After Track Issues

An absolutely beloved Disney roller coaster has been shut down.

As is the case with any theme park, rides, and attractions must close from time to time to ensure they remain safe and fun for all guests. The Disneyland Paris Resort is no different, with the legendary Big Thunder Mountain Railroad shutting down for refurbishment today, January 29, 2024. This iconic roller coaster is located in Frontierland at Disneyland Park, offering guests one of the wildest rides in the wilderness.

This closure will last several months, with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad not expected to reopen until March 5. This closure is now listed on th official attractions webpage on the Disneyland Paris site, informing guests that they should expect to not get to ride this iconic Disney coaster.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) recently shared an update regarding this attraction, revealing that constriction walls now surround the perimeter of the ride.

Big Thunder Mountain is now closed for a long refurbishment until March 15. These corridor-style construction walls are sure to become a guest flow nightmare:

🔧 Big Thunder Mountain is now closed for a long refurbishment until March 15.

While this closure had already been planned and scheduled, it follows a period of technical issues earlier this year. On January 21, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed for the entire day due to a problem regarding the ride’s track. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of the most infamous Disney theme park attractions, with locations all around the world. The first version to open, of course, is found at the original Disneyland Resort in California.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is located at Disneyland Park in the Disneyland Pars Resort, which is one of two distinct theme park destinations guests can visit. The other theme park at the European resort is known as Walt Disney Studios Park, which specializes in more adult-focused attractions and entertainment.

