Future of Disney’s ‘Thunder Mountain’ Uncertain After All-Day Shutdown

A popular Disney attraction is facing some trouble.

Every year, millions of guests pour into Disney in order to experience some of the best theme parks in the world, such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad sits at the top of this list, providing guests with a fun ride experience, great storytelling, and spectacular visuals.

Unfortunately, this legendary western roller coaster is facing some unexpected difficulties at the Disneyland Paris Resort, resulting in the ride being shut down indefinitely. The roller coaster has been closed for the entire day, with maintenance crews working on parts of the track. DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared the news on X (Twitter).

🔧 Big Thunder Mountain has been closed all day, and maintenance crews are working on parts of the tracks. It’s unclear if it will open tomorrow.

The Attraction is due for a refurbishment from Jan 29 to Mar 16. pic.twitter.com/TYUHCC47yL — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 21, 2024

To make matters worse, the ride is already scheduled for refurbishment beginning on January 29. This planned maintenance was expected to last until March 16, 2024, but with these technical issues, it’s possible Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s closure will happen earlier or get extended past the original March date.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s closure came abruptly, and it’s unknown when it will reopen at Disneyland Park. It’s possible these problems will persist long enough that the ride will enter a brief refurbishment period. The version of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, recently closed down for a scheduled refurbishment, meaning guests have slightly fewer options to choose from.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of the most iconic and cherished rides to come out of Disney’s long list of theme park locations. The first iteration of this adventurous roller coaster opened in 1979 at the Disneyland Resort, and the rest is history. Today, guests can find this attraction at the Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. The ride joins the ranks of other great Disney roller coasters, new and old, like Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Expedition Everest, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and TRON Lightcycle / Run. The Disneyland Paris Resort is a fantastic place for guests to visit, offering a fresh and new take on the standard Disney theme park experience. Guests will find all of the expected features here, like Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world,” and Main Street U.S.A., but can also find unique experiences only offered at this European destination. Rides like Crush’s Coaster, Casey Jr’s Circus Train, and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth. The resort is split up into three distinct areas: Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village.

Do you enjoy Big Thunder Mountain Railroad? What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?