Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Coaster Closing Imminently for 4 Months

The wildest ride in the wilderness is closing soon.

Related: New Netflix Tax Now Upcharges Subscribers for Watching ‘Stranger Things’

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of the most legendary theme park rides Disney has ever made, with Tokyo’s version being no different, sending guests through twists, turns, and sudden drops, all encompassed by a beautiful western backdrop.

Unfortunately, fans and guests will not be able to ride this roller coaster for quite some time, as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is shutting down for refurbishment very soon. The official closure starts tomorrow, February 7, and will last until June 13, 2024, meaning guests will have to pass by this amazing roller coaster for four months. Tokyo Disney will also soon be closing its version of Space Mountain this summer, meaning the resort will lose not one but two absolutely iconic roller coasters in the coming months.

This is quite a lengthy closure, as Disney does not typically close down its more popular thrill rides for this amount of time unless a serious problem has been discovered. This closure is reminiscent of what Disney did with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World, with the ride going offline for nearly six months at the start of 2024.

Related: Disney Park Suddenly Axes Popular Characters Without Warning

With locations all around the world, including Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of Disney’s most popular and cherished theme park attractions of all time. A big reason for the ride’s success is that it’s incredibly family-friendly, meaning guests of most ages can enjoy it. The attraction also features some excellent theming and storytelling, providing guests with an immersive experience.

Tokyo Disney Resort is comprised of two incredible theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad located inside the former. Each of these theme parks works together to create one of the most beautiful and stunning Disney resorts on Earth, complete with incredible attractions, delicious food, impressive live entertainment, and, of course, multiple hotels for guests to stay at.

The resort is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, similar to how Walt Disney World celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. This magical celebration will end on March 31, 2024.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disneyland? What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?