No Joke: After Firing Nearly 1,000 Employees, Universal Is Banning All Forms of Recording Indefinitely

Disclosure: The following report is based on rumors about Universal Orlando Resort’s alleged crackdown on hidden tech such as cameras and smart glasses. While previous reports about Universal’s strict enforcement of NDAs and team member terminations have been confirmed by multiple sources, Inside The Magic must emphasize that Universal has not officially verified this latest claim at this time.

The thrill of a new theme park opening is often met with eager anticipation, but Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Epic Universe has been shrouded in a level of secrecy rarely seen in the industry.

That secrecy is now at the center of heated controversy, with rumors swirling that Universal has taken unprecedented steps to prevent any more leaks from slipping through the cracks.

A Wave of Leaks and Sudden Firings at Universal

Over the past few weeks, social media has been flooded with whispers of strict policies being enacted behind closed gates. But could it really be true that Universal has banned all forms of eyewear and devices capable of recording? And if so, what led to such drastic action?

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s highly anticipated new theme park, is set to open its gates in just 51 days, marking a monumental expansion for the resort. But while guests count down to opening day, Universal’s executives seem more concerned about what’s already been revealed.

Last week, reports exploded across the internet claiming that nearly 1,000 Universal team members were abruptly fired after violating their NDAs by either entering Epic Universe unauthorized or attempting to post leaks on social media. While these claims were initially brushed off as speculation, multiple team members have since come forward, confirming on social media that Universal is indeed taking extreme measures to safeguard its secrets.

The Alleged Crackdown on Hidden Cameras

Adding to the turmoil, influencers who were previously given access to team member previews have reportedly been banned from further visits due to the sheer volume of leaked footage surfacing on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The leaks, which included early looks at rides, attractions, and even backstage areas, have spread like wildfire, sparking a fierce response from Universal.

In an effort to clamp down on unauthorized footage, new rumors suggest that Universal has now banned all forms of eyewear that contain cameras, such as smart glasses, as well as other wearable recording devices. If true, this would mark one of the most aggressive anti-leak policies ever seen in a major theme park.

BREAKING: Universal begins checking for various hidden camera tech including smart glasses at Epic Universe previews in an attempt to crack down on leaks. – @wallin_ballin on X

BREAKING: Universal begins checking for various hidden camera tech including smart glasses at Epic Universe previews in an attempt to crack down on leaks. pic.twitter.com/utyMGgV4HT — Wallin Ballin (@wallin_ballin) March 31, 2025

While Universal has not officially confirmed this new rule, the resort’s existing strict security measures suggest that it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility. Metal detectors, locker requirements, and bag checks are already in place to prevent guests from bringing certain items onto rides, so expanding these policies to team member previews could be a natural next step.

Why This Matters

The battle against leaks is nothing new, especially in the entertainment industry. Disney, Universal’s biggest competitor, has long struggled with premature reveals, particularly with its highly secretive film and theme park projects. However, Universal’s response—if true—signals a shift in how companies handle such breaches.

For Universal, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Epic Universe represents a multi-billion-dollar investment, and the ability to surprise and captivate guests on opening day is crucial to maintaining the excitement and magic of the reveal. If leaks continue at the current rate, it could diminish the impact of their grand opening, potentially affecting attendance and guest engagement.

But on the flip side, such extreme policies could raise concerns about overreach. If Universal does implement a widespread ban on personal tech, it may spark backlash from both employees and guests alike, especially in an era where personal devices are more integrated into daily life than ever before.

What’s Next for Universal Orlando Epic Universe?

With only a few weeks left before Epic Universe’s official debut, it remains to be seen how far Universal will go in its battle against leaks. Will guests and employees alike be subject to new security protocols? Will we see further restrictions on technology within the park? And perhaps the biggest question—will Universal actually be able to keep Epic Universe under wraps until its grand opening?

For now, all eyes are on Universal as the clock ticks down. Whether these rumored policies prove true or not, one thing is certain: Epic Universe is one of the most talked-about theme park projects in recent history, and the anticipation is only growing stronger.

What are your thoughts on Universal allegedly banning hidden cameras, smart glasses, or any form of recording during the Epic Universe previews? Let us know in the comments below!