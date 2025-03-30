Universal Adds New Ban to Epic Universe Previews: 0 Reviews Allowed Beginning Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the highly anticipated opening of its newest theme park, Epic Universe, set to officially welcome guests on May 22, 2025.

Touted as Universal’s most immersive and technologically advanced park yet, Epic Universe will transport visitors to five breathtaking themed lands: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

However, while the park is still months away from its grand opening, it has been the subject of much buzz—and some controversy—during its ongoing Team Member Previews, which have just been extended yet again.

Team Member Previews Extended Through April 16

Universal Orlando has announced that Team Members and their families will now have access to Epic Universe through April 16—an additional week and a half beyond the previously extended deadline of April 5.

Originally, Universal scheduled Team Member previews for March 17-25 and March 29-31. Due to high demand, the company extended those dates to April 5, and now they’ve pushed them even further, giving employees even more time to experience the park before it officially opens to the public.

Team Members can reserve tickets for themselves and up to three family members using the Universal External Ticket Distribution System (ETDS). However, a strict no-photo or video policy remains in place—though Team Members are permitted to share official My Universal Photos taken by park photographers.

Controversy Over Team Member Previews

Despite the park still being in technical rehearsals, some content from inside Epic Universe has already surfaced online, leading to controversy over who exactly is attending these previews.

Reports indicate that some Team Members have invited vloggers, influencers, and reviewers as their “family members,” resulting in unauthorized coverage of the park before its official opening. Universal has made it clear that no photos or videos should be shared during previews, but this hasn’t stopped select individuals from posting sneak peeks on social media.

Now, Universal is taking things a step further.

Universal Reportedly Banning Early Reviews

In a new development, Universal is allegedly cracking down on not just media leaks—but reviews altogether.

According to a Universal guest who attended a preview, visitors are now being told they cannot publicly share their thoughts or opinions about their experience at Epic Universe.

A guest named Wallin Ballin took to social media to claim:

“Now they’ve banned people from posting reviews and thoughts after visiting. Previously the only limitation was photos and videos, now you’re not even allowed to give a review.”

This suggests Universal is making an effort to prevent unofficial early opinions from shaping public perception before the park is fully operational.

Why the Strict Rules?

While some fans may be frustrated by these restrictions, there are valid reasons why Universal would want to limit early feedback:

The Park Is Still in Technical Rehearsals: Rides, attractions, and guest experiences are still being tested and fine-tuned. An early review could misrepresent the final product.

Spoilers Could Ruin the Experience: Many fans are eagerly awaiting their first visit, and premature details could take away the element of surprise.

Early Criticism Could Be Unfair: Without the full operational experience, early complaints or concerns may not reflect what guests will encounter after the official opening.

While these rules might not sit well with some guests, they do make sense from a business standpoint. Universal is clearly working to perfect Epic Universe before opening day, and they want to ensure guests get the best possible experience when they finally step into this highly anticipated new theme park.

What About Passholder Previews?

With Team Member previews being extended multiple times, some Universal Annual Passholders are beginning to wonder if their promised previews will still happen.

Universal initially stated that Annual Passholder preview details would be shared at a later date, but with the ongoing extensions for employees, some passholders are starting to question whether they’ll actually get a first look before the park’s grand opening.

For now, all eyes remain on Universal as the company prepares for the biggest theme park debut in years. Whether or not the restrictions on content will hold remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Epic Universe is already making waves, and it hasn’t even opened yet.