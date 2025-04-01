Disney has big plans this summer, and no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke.

Walt Disney World is home to four incredible parks, each with its own collection of rides, attractions, and experiences. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, there are a ton of things guests can enjoy during their time at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

For those who want a more relaxing vacation where they can soak up some rays and make a splash in the pool, Disney World also has you covered, as the resort is home to two large water parks. Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon feature a number of rides, shops, snacks, and other aquatic adventures, though only one has been open at a time.

However, this all changes this summer, with Disney making a historic announcement.

Disney World Confirms Both Water Parks Will Be Open This Summer

In an unexpected and historic announcement, Walt Disney World confirmed that Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks will be open at the same time. Beginning May 21, both parks will be open to the park-going public, marking the first time Disney has operated its water parks like this since 2019.

This will last through September 7, giving guests ample time to enjoy both of Disney’s water parks. Before the summer fun officially begins, Blizzard Beach will close temporarily from May 1 through May 20.

For years, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach were open simultaneously, giving guests more options for activities outside the traditional four theme parks. This all changed in 2020 following the temporary closure of the Walt Disney World Resort, with Disney only leaving one water park open at a time ever since. COVID-19 has had huge and long-lasting effects on the Disney parks, with Disneyland in California remaining closed for over a year during the initial shutdown.

A number of rides, attractions, shows, and dining experiences were affected by the pandemic, with some vanishing over time. Most experiences have since returned, with Disney’s new water park announcement confirming Walt Disney World is slowly catching back up.

Today’s announcement marks a historic change for Walt Disney World, indicating that the resort is entering an exciting new chapter.

Water parks aren’t the only things guests can look forward to, as Disney has big plans for its Florida theme parks. Work is already underway on transforming DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, with construction set to begin inside both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well.

Changes are on the way for Disneyland as well, with the Southern California resort set to receive its own version of Disney World’s highly popular Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this summer?