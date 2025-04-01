Nearly-Naked Florida Man Wreaks Havoc in Disney World, Destroys Resort Property

A man was arrested for allegedly destroying Walt Disney World property at the start of the year.

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but even the Magic Kingdom is susceptible to trouble. With so many guests coming into the parks each day, problems are bound to arise, with a recent arrest report shedding light on an incident involving a drunk man and a Disney World kiosk.

Sean Patrick McHugh started 2025 on a sour note, winding up in handcuffs and behind bars for allegedly wreaking havoc on a kiosk inside the Walt Disney World Resort. According to recently released arrest reports from Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the 24-year-old was intoxicated during the incident, which occurred on the morning of New Year’s Day.

“I have reason to believe Sean was intoxicated, and he endangered the safety of another person’s property, and Sean caused a public disturbance,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Figueroa.

McHugh then stripped down to his “undergarments” and proceeded to break a sales kiosk.

“Sean was immediately verbally told to leave Disney property and not to return; however, Sean refused to do so,” the arrest report stated.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT have a unique relationship due to the proximity between the two theme parks. This means it’s quite easy for guests to walk to both parks, although they can also grab a water taxi or a bus if they wish. This is where the incident reportedly took place, with McHugh causing a scene at the walkway between the two Disney theme parks.

McHugh was charged with third-degree felony mischief as well as two misdemeanors for disorderly intoxication. Alcohol has been a common denominator in a lot of these cases, with a 2022 incident going viral online involving two intoxicated sisters. Similar to this story with McHugh, the two sisters got into a physical altercation, but not before taking off their clothes.

The drunk sisters were arrested for domestic violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication, all misdemeanor charges.

This isn’t the only report to emerge in recent weeks, with a different Florida man allegedly attacking a guest while in line for a resort bus.

The two guests had a dispute about the line, with 47-year-old Leonardo Oliveira Cappe believing another guest had cut in front of him. Cappe then swung at the guest and grabbed them. Security got involved, with Cappe admitting he grabbed the guest.

Cappe was charged with misdemeanor battery.

