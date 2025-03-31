Disney World Guest Attacked at Resort Bus Stop as Disturbing Trend Continues

It feels like we’ve entered a new era at Walt Disney World—one where magic meets mayhem far too often.

If you’ve been paying attention over the past few years, stories of guest misbehavior have become more than just the occasional viral video. From physical fights in line queues to guests defacing property or sneaking into restricted areas, there’s a concerning trend unfolding at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Cast Members, security, and even fellow guests are increasingly being forced to deal with unpredictable, and sometimes violent behavior.

And now, according to reports first shared by WDWNT, we’ve got another shocking example.

At Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, a Florida man allegedly attacked another guest in a bizarre confrontation tied to a misunderstanding about the bus line. The 47-year-old man from Winter Garden, Leonardo Oliveira Cappe, reportedly believed another guest had cut in front of him to board a bus heading to Disney Springs.

But what actually happened was the other guest and his family had briefly exited the bus after realizing they were at the wrong stop. The driver instructed them to reboard—and that’s when things escalated.

According to the arrest report, Cappe began shouting before swinging a closed fist and then grabbing the victim by the neck and yanking him backward. The victim, understandably shaken, told authorities he felt “ashamed, nervous and embarrassed” after the encounter.

Disney security had to step in, using a translator to communicate with Cappe, who speaks only Portuguese. He admitted to grabbing the victim’s jacket but denied putting hands on his neck.

Cappe was ultimately charged with misdemeanor battery. Court records show that he took a plea deal in February, pleading no contest. He served two days in jail and was ordered to pay $474 in fines and court costs.

While no one was seriously injured in this incident, it’s another sign that patience and courtesy among guests are wearing thin. Theme park etiquette used to be simple: wait your turn, respect Cast Members, and treat other guests kindly. But in a post-pandemic world, tensions seem higher, lines feel longer, and tempers are flaring at an alarming rate.

Disney has not released an official statement regarding this specific incident, but they have, in the past, increased security presence and even banned guests for violent behavior. Still, one has to wonder—how many more of these types of altercations need to happen before stricter preventative measures are put into place?

Whether it’s something as minor as line-cutting or as serious as physical assault, the message should be clear: there’s no room for this kind of behavior at Disney World—or anywhere. As magical as the parks may be, it’s up to the guests to help maintain that magic.