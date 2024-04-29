Disney Confirms 5 Month Shut Down in 2025, Hidden Notice Alerts Guests

One of Disney’s most popular resorts is about to undergo quite a large closure, and many guests do not know about it yet.

At Walt Disney World Resort, there are over 25 resorts for guests to choose from when they are coming to the most magical place on earth, and all of them fall into different tiered categories for different price points.

For example, if you are not looking to spend an exorbitant amount of money on your hotel, the value resorts would be perfect for you. These are resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort or the All-Star Resorts. These hotels are simple in terms of room layout, but with recent refurbishments, they have the perfect sleek look with that magical touch of Disney.

Moderate resorts like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort kick things up a notch with more in-depth theming in the rooms, as well as around the resorts.

Then, the deluxe-level resorts are the highest-cost hotels at Disney, like the Grand Floridian or Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These rooms and the overall grounds of the hotel are meant to transport you into different spaces with detailed theming. These are also the hotels that guests stay in when they purchase DVC (Disney Vacation Club).

Since the deluxe-level hotels cost the most, it is undoubtedly upsetting when you find out that there will be a ton of construction at your hotel during your stay, which can possibly ruin bits of the magic for you.

Recently, we learned that at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool, the most coveted pools on Disney property, will undergo a lengthy refurbishment in 2025.

As Disney noted:

“From January 2025 through June 2025, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed for routine maintenance. Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours. During this time, Guests are welcome to swim at the Tidal, Admiral and Dunes Cove leisure pools.”

As a Disney World local, I would have to say that while Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort does have a great location as it is in walking distance to EPCOT, the pool with its lazy river, sand bottom, and impeccable theming would be the main reason that I would want to book a room at the resort, so this multi-month closure that extends into the summer has likely caused some guests to rethink where they want to stay on their 2025 vacation.

Now, we have confirmed that the construction will not stop there.

During nearly the same period, the Yacht Club side of the hotel will also undergo a room renovation. This means that there will be added construction, noise, and fewer rooms available. Disney’s website states, “From January through May 2025, some Guest rooms at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort will be under refurbishment. While Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours, most Resort hotel amenities will remain available.”

Knowing that Yacht Club will be filled with construction and the pool will not be available for the first half of 2025 makes the deluxe location a lot less appealing. The hotel’s price point is still around $600 per night, which is comparable to what the resort is currently charging, which bounces between $600 and $700 per night without any closures or construction.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort will also be shutting down many of their rooms on the Bay Lake side of the resort in 2025 for a refurbishment as well.

We do not yet know what the rooms will look like at the Yacht Club once they are refurbished, but Disney’s BoardWalk Inn did just get its own room refurbishment, just steps from the Yacht Club. The refurbishment has actually gotten quite a bit of flack from fans who think that the new modern, clean look is comparable to a Hilton or Marriott room, which lacks the theming that Disney is known for.

Disney has been outsourcing a lot of these refurbishment projects to the same teams who work out of the new resorts in Las Vegas instead of using Imagineering, which has been shown via the new modern aesthetic that the hotels are bringing in.

Walt Disney World Revamps and New Experiences Coming in 2024 and Beyond

Get ready for a whirlwind of exciting changes at Walt Disney World Resort! The next several months of 2024 and the whispers of future developments promise thrilling updates for theme park enthusiasts.

First up, EPCOT fans can gear up for the grand opening of CommuniCore Hall & Plaza this June, with a new Encanto show debuting on the new stage, as well.

This brand-new area is sure to become a hub of activity and exploration next to the World Celebration Gardens.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the beloved Animation Courtyard theater is currently undergoing a refurbishment. This exciting renovation paves the way for the debut of a refreshed show, “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure,” which is set to premiere this fall.

Magic Kingdom also holds the potential for some exciting news. With hints of a major expansion project near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements to see what magic this area has in store.

Disney recently unveiled a $60 billion investment plan for the coming years, setting hearts racing with anticipation for future developments that Disney CEO Bob Iger has promised will come with expansions and higher capacity in the theme parks. With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening its doors in 2024, speculation is high for a potential late-2025 reveal coming in August.

Animal Kingdom is also poised for a change. The beloved “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” show is expected to close its curtains later in 2024. However, fear not, animal enthusiasts! A brand new Zootopia-themed show is slated to take its place, likely by 2025, promising a fresh and exciting experience.

EPCOT’s Test Track is also undergoing a significant overhaul. This iconic attraction will be revamped for a whole new generation of thrill seekers, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. One of the most significant changes on the horizon is the potential transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. This area is expected to be reimagined into a brand new Tropical Americas land, featuring beloved characters and stories from Indiana Jones, Coco, and Encanto.

Now that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), Disney’s governing district have settled their lawsuits, there is more room for the state and theme park to work together to get permits and changes approved for The Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World’s governing board meeting returned to normalcy on Wednesday, offering a stark contrast to the eventful gatherings of the past year.

Gone were the typical hallmarks of a heated municipal meeting – fiery speeches from the chairperson, calls for resignations of board members appointed by Governor DeSantis, and the back-and-forth exchanges that often dominate such forums.

Instead, this session focused on the practicalities of park operations. Board members unanimously approved contracts for essential infrastructure projects, proving the two are on the way to mending the once feud-filled relationship.

Would you want to stay at a Disney resort that is under construction?