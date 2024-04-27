Warning Issued to Guests Visiting Disney World Resort, Effective Until September 2025

A warning has been issued to all guests visiting one Disney World hotel over the next year.

There’s a reason why Disney’s theme parks worldwide have such a magical reputation. Yes, there’s Mickey Mouse and all the other beloved characters of your childhood, not to mention the entertainment and attractions inspired by a century’s worth of content, but at the heart of it all is the fact that Disney puts in the work (and money) to consistently deliver a sparkling experience.

Disney has a rigorous maintenance schedule, which routinely sees attractions temporarily shutter for some necessary “pixie dust.”

Sometimes, these closures are short and sweet, lasting a matter of days or weeks. Others can drag on for months – if not years – such as the two-year closure that struck “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris from 2021 to 2023 and the upcoming year-long closure heading for Test Track at EPCOT as Walt Disney Imagineering gives it a much-needed refresh.

But attractions aren’t the only things needing maintenance. Disney also routinely closes its hotels for refurbishment, typically doing so in stages so as not to totally interrupt operations.

In the past few years, we’ve seen the likes of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Boardwalk close and renovate rooms in phases, with each receiving a more modern (and more IP-filled) makeover.

Now, it seems like another resort is getting the makeover treatment. Disney has updated the Walt Disney World Resort website to inform guests that Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is getting a refurbishment from September 2024 to September 2025 – and warned that it may cause some disruption along the way.

“From September 2024 to September 2025, room refurbishment work will take place in Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort,” a notice reads on the Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort landing page. “During this time, Guests will see and hear construction work throughout Bay Lake Tower. Please allow extra time for travel as alternate paths may be utilized.”

This is the first time Bay Lake Tower and its 428 Disney Vacation Club villas have been refurbished, with the Disney World hotel only opening to guests for the first time in 2009.

When Disney’s Contemporary Resort – which is attached to the DVC tower by a sky bridge – received its light (and not entirely popular) retheme to The Incredibles (2004), Bay Lake Tower did not receive the same treatment, so it’s safe to assume that that may be what’s heading to the resort later this year.

Which Disney hotel would you like to see receive a refurbishment next? Let us know in the comments!