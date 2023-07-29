Horrific Disney Death Ruled Accidental, “Blunt Force Trauma” Fall

We now have further updates on the tragic events that took place at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World Resort, earlier this week.

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, visit Cinderella Castle, eat a Mickey waffle, and snap a photo with Mickey Mouse is what they expect. Still, unfortunately for one family, that was not the outcome of their vacation.

On July 26, one man tragically fell to his death at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

We previously reported, “According to multiple Guest witnesses, a Guest fell or purposefully jumped off the Bay Lake Resort in Walt Disney World. One Guest reports that the 5th-floor bridge to the Contemporary Resort was closed early this morning after the incident occurred.” Guests also received phone calls at 7:30 a.m. alerting them of a medical emergency and asking them to stay away from their balconies. A tent was erected in the area of the tragic scene while police and first responders took over the area.

Fox News has now reported on the incident, stating the cause of death: “The victim, identified by the Orange County Medical Examiner as 39-year-old Jeffery Vanden Boom of Greendale, Wisconsin, died from blunt force trauma in what has been ruled as an accidental fall from a hotel room balcony. In a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “On July 26, 2023, at 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about a man found unresponsive on the hotel grounds.”

It was also reported that this incident was a horrific accident and not a self-inflicted decision. In the past, we have unfortunately seen other fatal incidents take place at the Disney Parks. Last year, at Disneyland Resort, one Guest died after jumping from the The Mickey & Friends parking garage. Local Police officers and first responders were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. on the night of the incident, but the woman was already unresponsive.

In the sad case of Jeffery Vanden Boom, his partner, Carmen, has also spoken out on the tragedy.

Carmen K said, “On Wednesday morning at bay lake tower, I lost the love of my life. The lady who hugged me on the 5th floor when they were moving me to a different room was an angel sent to save me. If you’re here, thank you, you were the first person to offer me comfort even though he was gone for over 4 hours and people were in and out of my room. The Resort’s manager was terrific, and when I saw the tent he was under kept me upright. The nurse who tried to provide CPR and bring him back to me is a saint. I know you couldn’t do anything, but you tried to bring him back to me. Your efforts didn’t go unnoticed. You are amazing. It was an accident. He would never have left me that way. *if anyone can get me in contact with the nurse who was jogging and saw him and tried to save him PLEASE pass on my appreciation and love.”

Previous Walt Disney World Tragedies

Unfortunately, horrific things also take place at Walt Disney World Resort.

With millions of Disney Park Guests visiting each year, Disney must report incidents requiring at least 24 hours of hospitalization quarterly. This is the same rule for all Florida theme parks, including Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Busch Gardens.

A previous incident report revealed a tragedy: a 44-year-old man reportedly collapsed after exiting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and “later passed away from a personal illness” on May 26. His obituary states that he died on May 27. Disney also reported that an 83-year-old man died after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. First reported by Florida Politics, Joseph Masters, 83, of Palm Coast, rode the PeopleMover with his wife, Alice, when he passed out on September 25, an Orange County Sheriff’s report said.

We wish all affected by the recent tragic events our thoughts and support.