Grieving Partner Speaks Out After Man Tragically Dies at Disney World

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they expect to have a magical vacation while creating memories that will last a lifetime. With Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios surrounding you, there is always something new and exciting for Guests to enjoy. No one ever expects to visit the theme park and experience tragedy.

On July 26, 2023, we reported the tragic passing of a Guest at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort on the monorail line next to Magic Kingdom. Disney’s Contemporary Resort has stunning views of Cinderella Castle, but earlier this week, it lost its magic when tragedy struck.

We reported, “According to multiple Guest witnesses, a Guest fell or purposefully jumped off the Bay Lake Resort in Walt Disney World. One Guest reports that the 5th-floor bridge to the Contemporary Resort was closed early this morning after the incident occurred.” Guests also received phone calls at 7:30 a.m. alerting them of a medical emergency and asking them to stay away from their balconies. A tent was erected in the area of the tragic scene while police and first responders took over the area.

Now, we have further information on the incident from the victim’s partner, who has taken to Facebook to share her grievances and give thanks to those who helped support her and try to bring her partner back to life.

Carmen K said, “On Wednesday morning at bay lake tower, I lost the love of my life. The lady who hugged me on the 5th floor when they were moving me to a different room was an angel sent to save me. If you’re here, thank you, you were the first person to offer me comfort even though he was gone for over 4 hours and people were in and out of my room. The Resort’s manager was terrific, and when I saw the tent he was under kept me upright. The nurse who tried to provide CPR and bring him back to me is a saint. I know you couldn’t do anything, but you tried to bring him back to me. Your efforts didn’t go unnoticed. You are amazing. It was an accident. He would never have left me that way. *if anyone can get me in contact with the nurse who was jogging and saw him and tried to save him PLEASE pass on my appreciation and love.”

According to Carmen, it seems that the manager of Bay Lake Tower went above and beyond to do what they could during this horrific moment, as well as one Guest who stepped away from their vacation to put the needs of others above their own when Carmen did not have anyone to give her support. It appears a nurse was on her run when she saw the injured man and attempted to do what she could to bring him back to life, which has not gone by unnoticed.

Fox 35 reported, “The incident happened shortly after 5:33 a.m. at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the hotel for a call about a man who was found unresponsive on hotel grounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not release any more information at this time. The Orange County Medical Examiner told FOX News the victim is identified as a 39-year-old man from Greendale, Wisconsin. He reportedly accidentally fell from a hotel room balcony.”

At the moment, the Walt Disney World Resort has not spoken out on this incident. Our thoughts go to those affected by this tragic incident.

In the past, we have unfortunately seen other fatal incidents take place at the Disney Parks. Last year, at Disneyland Resort, one Guest died after jumping from the The Mickey & Friends parking garage. Local Police officers and first responders were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. on the night of the incident, but the woman was already unresponsive.