Woman Violently Tossed Out of Attraction at Apocalypse Theme Park, Left Burned

Regarding entertainment at theme parks, the world has expanded so vastly in options. There are thrill levels and experiences for everyone to enjoy of all ages, price points, and styles of attraction, but safety is always expected and, sadly, now guaranteed.

For those looking to see the cream of the crop, the Disney Parks (Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland) can offer fantastic theming, top-tier attractions, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse himself. The Universal theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort also provide Guests with immersive experiences and thrills (and the chance to enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter). That being said, traveling to these destinations is not always possible.

Then, theme park lovers and thrill seekers can discover theme parks that are more local to them, such as the Cedar Fair brand. On top of that, there are options like water parks and, more recently, action-style theme parks, which allow their Guests to experience thrilling, more dangerous attractions such as go-kart racing, tubing, and other physical attractions.

Although these attractions may seem fun from appearances, they may be incredible. Dangerous, especially if the workers running the attraction do not follow proper protocols or act aggressively. Valery (@valeryteddybear) shared a video of what happened when she experienced a tube attraction at District21 in Malaysia.

District21 is “a first of its kind, apocalypse-themed Adventure Park. This action park is located in a 52,000 sq. ft indoor premise with a 55ft air-conditioned atrium within IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. Comprising eight prominent attractions and 5 function rooms, District21 also offers an ideal venue for corporate team-building events, school group visitations and birthday parties. Void of ‘passive’ rides, the credo of District21 is Fun, Passion, and its Participation requires the engagement of the entire family. Incorporating eight adventure attractions, many of which have never been seen in Asia, District21 offers activities for all visitors to get you climbing, jumping, riding, sliding and flying.”

Valery attended the Apocalypse theme park and did not expect to walk out injured. In a TikTok, she shared what happened to her, stating, “The moment I flew off the tube😰 gives me the chills when I rewatched this. To be fair, he didn’t tell me what to do & it was my first time.”

Take a look at the chilling video here:

@valeryteddybear The moment i flew off the tube😰 gives me the chills when i rewatched this. To be fair, he didn’t tell me what to do & it was my first time 🥲 ♬ original sound – Valery Teddybear – Valery Teddybear

In the video, we can see that Valery is whipped with extreme force down the slide and is not instructed on what to do, as she noted. The rider flies off her tube, spins, and lands down on the ground with solid force. She then tumbles down the slide as the employee runs down after her. Comments on the TikTok were shocked at the brute force that was shown, saying, “Is he ur ex?” and “That was personal”.

Valery gave her followers an update on her injuries in the comment section, “The burn though, cause I was wearing cropped top so the side was fully scratched from the floor which was designed to have tons of friction.” If we take a look at the surface, we can see it is made of heavy, industrial material and does not have a smooth surface like a water slide would, but rough edges and grooves.

Thankfully, it seems that Valery has been able to recover from her injuries, and we hope that the employees of District21 will continue to proceed with caution and instruction on their attractions moving forward.

Horrifying Theme Park Injuries

Unfortunately, theme park injuries are pretty common as of late. We just recently reported on an incident that occurred at the Virginia theme park Kings Dominion. A child was injured on the Park’s Snoopy Space Buggies ride after exiting the attraction before it ended.

In other news, A Bergen County man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, claiming he broke his leg after riding one of the slides at DreamWorks Water Park, North America’s largest indoor water park. A 30-year-old man stated he fractured his leg after sliding down the Zany & Zanier Zigzag water slide. He landed at high speed in a shallow splash pool at the bottom of the slide while visiting DreamWorks Water Park in the mall complex.

Another tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park recently occurred in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple Guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off the roller coaster. Inside the Magic has also reported on an attraction at SeaWorld San Diego has shut down after a Guest suffered a severe injury while aboard. According to the reports, the Guest sustained a leg injury aboard the Electric Eel coaster. It was later confirmed that a man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital following the alleged incident.

Fury, 325 at Carowinds, had also been completely shut down after videos revealed a crack in the ride’s support. Recently, a woman from Michigan, Rachel Hawes, of Swarts Creek, was standing in the Top Thrill Dragster line when a dislodged metal plate from the coaster train struck her in the head. She was left severely injured with brain damage.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.