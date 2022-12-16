“We’re at least notable,” commented an apparently not-so-popular theme park in an effort to upgrade its current status.

Theme parks in America are constantly racing to provide the fastest, steepest, most thrilling roller coasters, the most impressive entertainment offerings, the best facilities, and even the best snacks and dining offerings. While the competition is fierce, Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Six Flags, SeaWorld, Dollywood, Busch Gardens, Knott’s Berry Farm, LEGOLAND, and many more work hard to provide their Guests with the best experiences during their visits.

However, a Virginia theme park’s efforts and offerings apparently are not enough to ensure the status they’d desire, as a recent post put its notability in doubt.

Kings Dominion (@KingsDominionVA) recently posted on social media asking Twitter to upgrade the theme park’s status with a “gold checkmark,” listing all its unique offerings, including a /3 scale replica Eiffel Tower, rides, food, shows, and singing mushrooms. Kings Dominion’s account currently shows a blue checkmark, showing the message “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable,” which is not the status the theme park desires.

Hey Twitter. Gold checkmark soon? We’re at least notable for having a 1/3 scale replica Eiffel Tower. And rides. And food. And shows. And singing mushrooms.

Kings Dominion is a popular — or apparently not-so-popular — theme park in Richmond, Virginia, home to over 60 rides and attractions, 35 dining locations, live entertainment, and so much more for Guests to enjoy. However, that is seemingly not enough to obtain a “gold checkmark” on Twitter.

Kings Dominion’s website describes the Virginia theme park as follows:

Grab your friends and family and come to Kings Dominion – Virginia’s ultimate destination for fun! With more than 60 rides, shows and attractions we’ve got everything you need to create lifelong memories. Thrill-seekers will get their fix with one of the East Coast’s largest collection of roller coasters – 13 in all – including Intimidator 305™ and Twisted Timbers. Families will delight in the zany rides at Planet Snoopy, featuring Snoopy and the PEANUTS™ gang. New discoveries are on the horizon in 2022 with Jungle X-Pedition, an immersive X-perience X-ploring an ancient jungle civilization. Jungle X-Pedition features many new discoveries including an all-new roller coaster, Tumbili, food items and more. Soak up the sun in Soak City, our all-inclusive 20-acre water park. Filled with exciting water slides, interactive splash pads, a wave pool, our recently redesigned area of Soak City, Coconut Shores and more. Kings Dominion is located along Interstate 95 at Exit 98 in Richmond, VA.

While Twitter may not upgrade Kings Dominion’s status soon, the theme park’s social media team taking notice of this detail and taking the chance to humorously promote the Park’s attractions and offerings was a great move.

Kings Dominion recently announced its year-round schedule, welcoming Guests to enjoy WinterFest and spend the most wonderful time of the year at the Virginia theme park.

