Hundreds of Guests Lament “Extremely Rude” Disney Cast Members, “What Is In the Air?”

Disney Cast Members are the real magic of Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. Despite the constant stress and bustling environment, most Disney Parks employees do their best to give every Guest the most wonderful experience possible.

Unfortunately, some Guests report decreasing morale and a negative attitude among Cast Members at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Reddit user u/CandyAdept8602 asked other Disney Parks fans this week if they’d noticed “extremely rude” Cast Members lately:

I’m not sure if it’s the holiday season (because this did not happen a few months ago) but from the moment we got into the Toy Story parking lot, through security, etc — all cast members (ride operators and vendors) we have had such bad experiences. My group and I work in service industries so we always approach kindly with a greeting but have been met with bitter attitudes, short responses, and sassy remarks. I asked about a return policy and the CM didn’t realize my friend was with me and she heard them talking sh*t about my question as soon as I walked away from the register. I turned around and she gave me a sassy smile back… what is in the air? I understand holidays are stressful but we pay a lot of money to be here and it’s really dampening the experience for us.

Hundreds of Disneyland Resort fans “upvoted” the post, effectively agreeing with its message. And hundreds more commented on similar experiences. u/officermom said an attractions Cast Member incorrectly stopped them from using their Lightning Lane passes on Incredicoaster because some of their phones were dead, and they wanted to scan all the passes from one phone.

“Years ago we found Disney to be magical and the CMs to be so happy, pleasant, and nice. The ones at universal were grumpy and rude. We discovered it has now switched and the magic has moved to universal,” u/IndependanceLegal746 wrote.

Even some Disney Cast Members weighed in. “As a CM, there are gonna be rude ppl, and trust, other coworkers prob don’t like them either,” u/Therealjonathanz said. “Usually it just reflects current management at the attraction/store, but it can be just that person is having a bad time. I feel tho that if they say something genuinely rude, put a complaint so at least they can get talked to.”

“Personally, lately, I am finding it exhausting trying to maintain a positive outlook given the state of our working environment. But I do try to not take it out on guests,” u/FawkesFire13 explained. “I just go ‘low power’ mode. Kind, informative and direct. Sometimes we just aren’t up for making magic. It doesn’t excuse outright rudeness.”

Disney Cast Members underwent numerous tumultuous changes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over ten thousand Disneyland Resort Cast Members were laid off in 2020, and when the Disney Parks reopened, Disney struggled to rehire.

Though Disneyland Resort reportedly reached pre-pandemic employment levels earlier this year, many Cast Members report increased workloads. Inflation means everyone’s expenses are higher – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have even raised ticket prices – but Cast Member pay hasn’t improved. Some report delaying medical care, sleeping in their cars, and doing sex work to survive.

Additionally, Disneyland Resort has increased block-out dates for Cast Members to enter the Disney Parks for free on their days off. And a new attendance policy makes it incredibly difficult for Disneyland Cast Members to call in sick without consequences.

Please be kind to Disney Cast Members and let Guest Relations know if you need additional help during your Disneyland Resort visit.

Have you noticed negativity from Disneyland Resort Cast Members?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on many personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.