Disney Cast Members Practice Mindfulness in ‘Star Wars’-Themed Event

A new Disney Parks Blog post revealed a recent Disney Cast Life wellness event held at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, hosted by Ashley Eckstein. Ashley voices Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and her new series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney+ on October 26.

This event, titled “Star Wars Mindful Matters,” helped hundreds of Cast Members learn mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing and meditation. Ashley was the perfect choice to lead this event, as she is the host of the video series lessons “Star Wars Mindful Matters” and is also a proponent of mental health. Some of these exercises attendees took part in were rooted in Star Wars culture, including a nod to Yoda and Luke Skywalker.

At this event, Ashley emphasized the importance of mental health and how Cast Members should connect to the energy around them and ground themselves in their surroundings, similar to how Yoda taught Luke about using the Force.

Besides these helpful lessons in meditation and mindfulness, Ashley also spent time with Cast Members at this event, as she told them stories about her own experiences with wellness in her time working within the Star Wars universe. She also delved into how she developed Her Universe, which is her lifestyle and fashion brand for fangirls of sci-fi and other brands.

Ashley further explained her passion project:

“I wanted to give female Star Wars fans an opportunity to express their passion for the brand while helping change the perception that science fiction and fantasy is just for men. I also hope to inspire girls to create big dreams because if you can dream it, you can do it – something I’ve believed since my childhood visiting Walt Disney World and still today.”

Ashley also inspired event attendees by encouraging them to be kind:

“I always ask myself what Ahsoka would do. Kindness can sometimes be perceived as weakness, but Ahsoka taught me that kindness is one of my greatest strengths.”

This event is just one example of how Disney encourages Cast Members to pursue opportunities to keep up with their health and wellness goals. Other opportunities include exclusive events and resources, such as a free Headspace Plus membership or the “Be Well, Be You” wellness reward program for Cast Members.

What do you think of this Cast Member event? Do you practice mindfulness and meditation? Share your experiences below!