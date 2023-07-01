A massive theme park and water park complex is facing a lawsuit after a Guest suffered a severe injury, accusing the complex of negligence.

A visit to one of the largest indoor entertainment complexes in America sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital after an accident allegedly caused by negligent operations of a water park attraction, which resulted in “permanent injuries.” Now the water park, theme park, and entertainment complex is facing a lawsuit as the Guest seeks reparations for the damages he suffered.

A Bergen County man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, claiming he broke his leg after riding one of the slides at DreamWorks Water Park, North America’s largest indoor water park.

30-year-old Xavier Velez, of Elmwood Park, states he fractured his leg after sliding down the Zany & Zanier Zigzag water slide, as he landed at high speed in a shallow splash pool at the bottom of the slide on July 2, 2021, during a visit to DreamWorks Water Park in the mall complex.

The lawsuit, filed on June 22, 2023, in the Superior Court of Bergen County, states, “The receptacle pool was inadequately filled and/or designed/manufactured so to cause him to hit the bottom of the product, severely fracturing his leg, requiring surgery and resulting in permanent injuries.”

In addition to American Dream, according to the lawsuit, Velez’s lawyers have sued the mall’s owner, Triple Five, the slide manufacturer, and unnamed workers deemed responsible for maintaining water park equipment. The suit alleges water park workers negligently operated the slide’s rushing water, which they knew or should have known exposed Guests to the risk of injury when they hit the allegedly shallow splash pool.

Velez is seeking unspecified damages in the suit, according to a report. On Thursday, a spokeswoman for American Dream stated that the company would not comment on pending litigation. Further information on the lawsuit is unavailable as of this article’s publishing.

Unfortunately, this is not the first accident reported at a major theme park recently. Inside the Magic recently reported on a tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple Guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off the roller coaster. Inside the Magic also reported on a man suffering from a leg injury at SeaWorld San Diego, California, earlier this month.

What do you think of this lawsuit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!