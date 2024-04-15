Disney World Announces Multiple Month Closure in 2025

If you’re planning a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort in 2025, you need to know about a multi-month closure that was recently announced.

Significant changes are on the horizon for Walt Disney World Resort as we look towards the remaining seven months of 2024. EPCOT will open up CommuniCore Hall & Plaza this summer. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is in the midst of refurbishing its Animation Courtyard theater in preparation for the refreshed show, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, that will be coming to the Disney park in the fall of 2024.

The biggest new updates at Walt Disney World, of course, will happen at Magic Kingdom Park. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open up in the summer as the replacement for Splash Mountain. Several new offerings– including shopping locations– will open with the new attraction.

In addition, Country Bear Musical Jamboree will open with a new show beginning this summer, likely coinciding closely with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. With so much happening this year, it’s hard to look forward to 2025 just yet, but Disney World just made an announcement that you should be aware of if you’re planning to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” next year.

If you’ve booked a stay at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort, you should know that a major announcement was just made about work at the resort, which will last nearly six months. In an announcement, Disney shared that the Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool will be closed all the way through June 2025.

“From January 2025 through June 2025, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed for routine maintenance. Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours. During this time, Guests are welcome to swim at the Tidal, Admiral and Dunes Cove leisure pools.”

During this closure, Disney World guests can still take a swim in the Tidal, Admiral, and Dunes Cove leisure pools.

Inspired by the grandeur of New England’s coastal mansions, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort transports guests to a world of maritime luxury and relaxation. With its stately architecture, pristine white facades, and regal blue accents, the Yacht Club exudes an air of sophistication and refinement.

Boasting luxurious accommodations, including spacious rooms and suites adorned with maritime-themed decor, as well as an array of upscale amenities such as a serene sand-bottom pool and tantalizing dining options, the Yacht Club offers guests a truly indulgent retreat from the excitement of the nearby theme parks.

Of course, this won’t be the only major closure or announcement for 2025.

When will Disney World announce new attractions for 2025?

With the highly anticipated opening of Universal’s Epic Universe on the horizon, Disney is undoubtedly preparing to showcase its innovative spirit and commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences. As guests eagerly anticipate the grand unveiling of Universal’s new theme park, Disney World is poised to elevate its offerings, setting the stage for an exciting era of theme park rivalry.

As the countdown to the D23 Expo in August begins, Disney World park enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting news of Disney’s response to the unveiling of Universal’s Epic Universe. With speculation rife about potential expansions, enhancements, and groundbreaking attractions, all eyes are on Disney as it prepares to unveil its next wave of magical experiences.

Just recently, Disney unveiled that it would be investing more than $60 billion in the coming years. With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure the major new addition in 2024, it will be interesting to see if we get an announcement in August for something to come in “late 2025.” We do expect that It’s Tough to be a Bug! will likely close down later this year, and a new Zootopia-themed show will take its place, hopefully opening in 2025.

