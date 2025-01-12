Say Goodbye: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Announces Final Day of Operations

The extinction clock is ticking. Disney’s Animal Kingdom‘s DinoLand U.S.A., a theme park within a theme park, will close for good at the end of the day on Sunday, January 12. Guests are flocking to the park to experience the final hours of three of its original areas.

DinoLand U.S.A. is one of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park’s remaining opening day lands. For over 25 years, the roadside carnival and its attractions have entertained millions of theme park guests. It features two rides, TriceraTop Spin and DINOSAUR, character meet-and-greets, a restaurant, a gift shop, an outdoor play area, and the Fossil Fun Games.

Despite Disney Parks fans’ nostalgia for the prehistoric area, the writing has been on the wall for years. In 2020, Primeval Whirl, DinoLand U.S.A.’s roller coaster, closed for good. Walt Disney World Resort dismantled the attraction and replaced it with construction walls.

Last year, Walt Disney Imagineering announced plans to build a Tropical Americas area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The new land, Pueblo Esperanza, will replace DinoLand U.S.A. and include attractions inspired by Encanto (2021). The DINOSAUR ride will receive an Indiana Jones retheme, similar to its counterpart at Disneyland Park.

Although DINOSAUR will remain open throughout 2025, three DinoLand U.S.A. areas are saying their final goodbye on January 12, 2025. When Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park closes on Sunday, the following attractions will go extinct:

Chester & Hester’s DinoRama (including the Fossil Fun Games)

Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures

TriceraTop Spin

Guests have flocked to the area in the weeks before the mini theme park’s closure. On Saturday, the Fossil Fun Games ran out of their exclusive Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and dinosaur plush prizes.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom guests can still play the carnival games until the park closes on Sunday night, but generic Disney stuffed animals have replaced the themed prizes. From @vincentprologo on X (formerly Twitter):

why are these being given away as prizes in dinoland? the world may never know… pic.twitter.com/egJ9CJJUIU — vincent⸆⸉ (@vincentprologo) December 21, 2024

Hope isn’t lost for Disney Parks fans who didn’t have time to make it to DinoLand U.S.A. before January 12. DINOSAUR, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, Trilo-Bites, and the Boneyard will remain open throughout 2025, giving guests ample opportunities to say goodbye to their favorite theme park within a theme park.

