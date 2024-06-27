Fate Confirmed: Pirates of the Caribbean Closes Doors at Disney World

On Wednesday, Disney cast members lept into the Pirates of the Caribbean ride water to evacuate guests. This is the latest in several incidents on the Adventureland attraction at Magic Kingdom Park.

One of the oldest attractions at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Pirates of the Caribbean is also one of its most controversial. Walt Disney Imagineers have changed the boat ride multiple times, adding Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics and removing a sexist bride auction scene. Still, some Disney Park guests want the attraction closed.

In 2023, a woman garnered attention online when she said Pirates of the Caribbean was “kind of a weird ride.” She felt like the male animatronics were ogling her:

“I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park haven’t announced plans to remove Pirates of the Caribbean anytime soon but have updated the ride’s presence in the Disney parks. Disneyland Resort recently removed Captain Jack Sparrow from Fantasmic! and Walt Disney World Resort permanently closed Tortuga Tavern, the attraction’s adjacent restaurant.

Related: Immediate Update: Disney Scraps Controversial Scene From Original Haunted Mansion Attraction

Amid the controversy, the Pirates of the Caribbean ride has experienced numerous breakdowns and evacuations. On Wednesday, TikTok user @annakinglloyd shared this video of their family evacuating the Adventureland attraction:

Disney cast members helped pull guests of all ages out of the Pirates of the Caribbean boats. At least one cast member wore waders and splashed through the ride water to push boats closer to evacuation platforms.

Once all guests had exited their boats, the Disney cast members carefully walked them alongside the ride track to a backstage exit. No one appeared injured during the evacuation.

What caused the Pirates of the Caribbean ride to evacuate on Wednesday is unclear. According to the My Disney Experience app, the ride operated normally on Thursday.

Related: Guests Held Hostage at Disneyland Paris Hotel, Rescue Initiated

Despite ongoing maintenance issues, fans shouldn’t worry too much about their favorite ride. Walt Disney World Resort previously promised a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge at Magic Kingdom Park but hasn’t provided construction updates or an opening timeframe. Still, they are unlikely to open an attraction-inspired bar shortly before shuttering the ride!

Have you been on Pirates of the Caribbean recently? Should Walt Disney Imagineering update or close the ride? In the comments, share your thoughts on the classic attraction with Inside the Magic.