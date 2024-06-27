Immediate Update: Disney Scraps Controversial Scene From Original Haunted Mansion Attraction

It looks like the Haunted Mansion is about to lose a key scene, according to sources who are working on the ongoing changes on the Disneyland version of the attraction.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, a cornerstone of the park’s spooky charm since its 1969 debut, has enthralled generations of guests with its playful blend of chills and thrills. This iconic attraction boasts a rich history, peppered with innovative ideas, meticulous craftsmanship, and a dash of delightful secret changes that keep guests returning for more.

The seeds of the Haunted Mansion were sown in the late 1950s, stemming from Walt Disney’s fascination with the macabre. Inspired by classic haunted house films and Disneyland’s existing “Ghost Town” walk-through experience, Imagineers embarked on a groundbreaking project. Conceived as a “walk-through” attraction unlike anything seen before, the initial plans involved themed rooms featuring live actors portraying ghosts.

However, technological limitations at the time necessitated a shift towards the use of advanced audio-animatronics, a revolutionary technology that would become a cornerstone of the Haunted Mansion’s success. Imagineers such as Claude Coats, Yale Gracey, and X Atencio poured their creativity into crafting a hauntingly humorous experience, meticulously designing each ghostly resident and their spectral abode.

The Haunted Mansion officially opened its doors on August 9th, 1969, alongside the debut of New Orleans Square. The attraction quickly became a beloved mainstay, captivating guests with its innovative use of animatronics, clever special effects, and witty dialogue. The iconic hitchhiking ghosts – Phineas, Ezra, and Gus – became instant fan favorites, their spooky stowaway attempt on departing Doom Buggies adding a layer of playful suspense.

Since its opening, the Haunted Mansion has undergone subtle yet significant changes, ensuring its continued relevance and ability to surprise even returning guests. Early alterations revolved primarily around technical improvements, such as the replacement of vinyl records for the soundtrack with digital audio in the 1990s.

The late 1990s also saw the introduction of the “stretching portraits” sequence in the foyer, a visually captivating effect achieved through the use of a Pepper’s Ghost illusion. This addition significantly enhanced the ride’s immersive experience, adding a touch of whimsy and visual trickery.

More recently, subtle changes have been incorporated to reflect the evolving cultural landscape and enhance inclusivity. For example, a scene depicting a ghostly bride weeping in the attic was altered to showcase a more empowered character, adding a subtle yet impactful update.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion stands as a testament to the enduring creativity and meticulous planning of the Imagineers who brought it to life. Through its innovative use of technology, captivating characters, and witty dialogue, the attraction continues to entertain and surprise guests of all ages. The subtle tweaks and changes over the years demonstrate Disney’s commitment to keeping the experience fresh while preserving the core essence of this beloved classic.

As guests exit their Doom Buggies and bid farewell to the spectral inhabitants, they carry with them a unique blend of chills and laughter, a lasting reminder of the enchanting world of the Haunted Mansion.

Disneyland’s Massive Haunted Mansion Change

While the beloved attraction has temporarily closed its doors for renovations, this closure signifies an exciting chapter for the Mansion’s future.

For parkgoers accustomed to a brief hiatus each January to dismantle the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay, 2024 marks a departure from this tradition. The Haunted Mansion has closed indefinitely, with an estimated reopening date extending well beyond the usual timeframe. While details regarding the exact duration remain under wraps, the closure signifies a commitment to substantial changes designed to enhance the guest experience.

The focus of the renovations extends beyond the confines of the ride itself. The surrounding grounds are poised for a dramatic transformation, with plans for an expanded outdoor queue featuring immersive theming and interactive elements. This enhanced space promises to captivate guests as they await their turn to board the beloved Doom Buggies. Additionally, a dedicated gift shop strategically positioned near the ride’s exit will offer a convenient location for guests to commemorate their haunted adventure.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the renovations aim to “build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion.” This exciting development suggests a deeper exploration of the Mansion’s rich history and the fascinating characters that reside within its walls. The expanded queue will serve as a narrative springboard, delving into local legends surrounding the enigmatic manor and its spectral inhabitants. Guests can anticipate encountering new themed gardens inspired by the iconic figures of the Mansion, including Master Gracey, Madame Leota, and the enigmatic one-eyed cat.

While Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion boasts a loyal following, its counterpart at Walt Disney World in Florida offers a slightly different experience. The Florida iteration debuted in 1971 and features additional scenes absent from the Anaheim attraction. The upcoming renovations hint at a potential convergence of the two experiences, with Disneyland’s exterior potentially undergoing a shift to more closely resemble its Florida counterpart’s New Orleans-inspired architecture.

The planned inclusion of interactive elements within the queue signifies Disney’s dedication to fostering a more engaging guest experience. This approach is evident in the existing interactive features within the Florida queue, such as instruments that play ghostly music and unconventional crypts that offer a humorous touch.

The Haunted Mansion renovations represent another significant update within New Orleans Square, an area undergoing a major revitalization. The recent closure of Splash Mountain and its subsequent transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, coupled with the opening of Tiana’s Palace restaurant, represent a broader vision for the land. The Haunted Mansion’s metamorphosis aligns with this ongoing initiative, ensuring that this beloved classic remains a vibrant and engaging experience for generations to come.

Disneyland indicates that Haunted Mansion Holiday will reopen by the start of Halloween Time at Disneyland season, which begins August 23, 2024.

The precise details concerning the scope and duration of the renovations remain undisclosed. However, one thing is certain: when the Haunted Mansion triumphantly reopens its doors, it will offer an experience unlike any encountered before, beckoning guests to embark on a thrilling journey through the realm of the happy haunts.

Now, it has been revealed that one scene will likely be missing from the ride when it reopens. Judy Winslow shared a conversation she had with someone who’s husband is working on the ride, and noted that the hanging man scene will be replaced with a projection screen that will have bats explode in its place.

Someone with info on the disneyland mansion refurb. Take with a grain of salt of course #disney #hauntedmansion

It is not confirmed by Disney that this change will be made, but it is something that Disney has been contemplating for a while, with fans debating if the screen should be removed due to its gruesome nature. We have seen Disney make changes that are ethically more appropriate, and removing what looks like a suicide from a children’s ride does match up with the discretion that the theme parks are headed in.

Do you think that Disney should remove the hanging scene in The Haunted Mansion?