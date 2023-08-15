Disney Adjusts Gruesome Magic Kingdom Ride Scene

Disney has made a major change to its Haunted Mansion attraction in Orlando, Florida.

While Disney is known for its incredible list of dark rides, ranging from classics like Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom to Na’vi River Journey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, none are as beloved or as iconic as Haunted Mansion.

This spooky dark ride can be found at nearly every Disney Park and Resort across the globe, indicating that Guests absolutely love this attraction. They may even say, it’s “to die” for.

The Haunted Mansion recently received a short refurbishment at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, meaning Guests were barred from hopping aboard their doom buggy for a few days. This refreshment covered general maintenance, among other small changes.

However, one of the most curious changes can be seen way before the actual ride starts.

As Guests make their way through the queue, they will enter “the stretching room,” an incredible piece of Disney Imagineering. This room is now lit completely differently, giving Guests a purple hue to look at as the room magically stretches:

During The Haunted Mansion’s short refurbishment this month, the lighting in the stretching room was updated to have a purple hue. pic.twitter.com/YEmIcw5KkR — WDWDreamfinder (@WDWDreamfinder) August 15, 2023

This scene is quite gruesome, showing Guests the fate of an unfortunate soul hanging from the ceiling right above Guests. It’s been debated for years whether or not Disney will eventually remove this scene from the ride due to its graphic nature of it, but for now, it seems like Disney plans on keeping it in the attraction for the foreseeable future.

Disney is currently in the process of adding the Hatbox Ghost to Magic Kingdom’s version of Haunted Mansion. This animatronic figure is iconic and can already be found in Disneyland’s version of the ride.

This change comes just as The Walt Disney Company released Haunted Mansion (2023), another attempt by Disney to create a film based on this legendary attraction.

What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy riding the Haunted Mansion?