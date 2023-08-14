Universal Park Shuts Down as Typhoon Hits, Disney Next

It takes extreme weather to shut down a theme park, especially Universal or Disney.

When it comes to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, the theme parks rarely need ever to shut down entirely. It has happened so few times in history due to weather, with the longest stint being the COVID-19 pandemic closures. In Orlando, hurricanes are the weather condition that can sometimes be so treacherous that it may sometimes cause the parks to shut down for safety. In Japan, which is home to Universal Studios Japan and Tokyo Disney Resort (Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea), typhoons can be catastrophic.

Currently, Japan is preparing to be hit by its second typhoon this week, Typhoon Lan. Reuters noted, “Japan braced for Typhoon Lan to make landfall, with airlines and railways cancelling services in central areas of the country’s main island, where it is expected to strike on Tuesday. Lan, the seventh tropical storm of the season, was over the Pacific Ocean near central Japan, headed northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (9.3 miles per hour) on Monday, with a maximum wind speed of 139 kph and gusts of up to 195 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.”

The storm sadly comes on the heels of Typhoon Khanun, which meandered in the northwest Pacific for days before lashing southern Japan. Typhoon Lan threatens to disrupt one of Japan’s busiest travel seasons during the Obon summer holiday, when many people take vacations and return to their hometowns, with the increased amount of airline cancelations amounting to hundreds, this will not be possible for many.

Now Universal Studios Japan has announced that it will be closed on August 15, 2023, for Guest safety during the typhoon. If you have a ticket, it will be refunded for the day. Typhoon Lan seems to likely be affecting Osaka more than Tokyo, where Disneyland is located. That being said, depending on the course of the typhoon, there is always a chance that Tokyo Disney Resort would have to also shut down for safety.

Universal Studios Japan is home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the newly opened Super Nintendo World. Guests visiting can also ride The Flying Dinosaur, Hollywood Dream, Jaws, and more. They can also enjoy the No Limit! parade, Halloween Horror Nights, and the Hahaha Halloween Party!

