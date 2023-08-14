Disneyland Finally Listens to Disabled Guests

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth, but it’s not perfect. Recent Guests reports suggest theft, violence, and discrimination are alive and well at the Disney Parks. And management is ready to do something about it.

Though The Walt Disney Company is often pegged as “woke” by right-wing fans, Disney Cast Members say that Disneyland Resort is working hard to be even more inclusive to all Guests.

In a recent Reddit post, a Disney Cast Member asked Disney Parks fans what would make Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney more inclusive.

“Recently some [managers] have been asking cast about ways they think we could be more inclusive,” u/Manic_sapphic3 wrote. “I thought it might be worth asking all of you if there are things you want added or changed to be more disability friendly.”

Disney Parks fans responded in droves.

“How about including more benches and shade from the sun?” read the most popular comment, written by u/Deep-Watch-2688.

“Just to make the leap from ‘more benches would be nice’ to ‘inclusivity’ crystal-clear… many disabilities make it difficult to stand for long periods of time, so having convenient and comfortable places to rest make the Park more accessible for them,” u/FancyRatFridays added. “This also has similar benefits for older people, who may need more frequent breaks, and for parties with small children. Frankly, it’s great for everyone, because who doesn’t love a moment to sit down in the shade and plan your next ride, or eat a snack?”

Other suggestions included more water bottle filling stations, baby care centers, and making restaurant allergen menus available online instead of just in-person. Some fans had ideas they felt were no-brainers, ones that would help Guests and make Disney more money.

“Some popular stores are very tough to navigate with mobility issues,” said u/Feeling_Wishbone_864 wrote. “If there was a creative solution to help with shopping, I know that would make a big difference to my family.”

u/bwatching recounted their experience bringing their daughter, who uses a wheelchair, to Disneyland Resort. They requested more accessible parades and dining areas.

“Seating is always hard in food service areas,” the Guest said. “Getting a wheelchair between the chairs in places like Tropical Hideaway (our fave), Tomorrowland, etc. is tedious. We try to get her out to walk to a seat, but that isn’t always possible.”

“We experienced a trip with a wheelchair in June,” u/trickyburrito replied. “My daughter was recovering from an injury. What an eye-opener. It was physically and mentally exhausting to be constantly handling wheelchair logistics.”

