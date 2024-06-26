Disney World Singer Dies Mid-Performance in Front of Guests

A Disney Princess animatronic died in front of dozens of Walt Disney World Resort guests. The incident was one of many ongoing maintenance issues during the preview period for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which officially opens at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2024.

For the last few weeks, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been open only to Disney cast members, invited media, and select Annual Passholders. In just two days, all Magic Kingdom Park guests can board the attraction via the free Virtual Queue or paid Disney Genie+ (soon to be called “Lightning Lane Multi Pass”).

Throughout the preview period, guests reported numerous errors and breakdowns on the rethemed Splash Mountain. Videos on social media showed first responders evacuating trapped guests. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure closed hours before Magic Kingdom Park on multiple days, canceling hundreds of guests’ scheduled previews.

Kirk (@walruscarp on TikTok) attended an exclusive D23 member preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on Saturday, riding the Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed attraction nine times. The Disney Park guest shared this video of everything that went wrong during his time on the New Orleans Bayou:

First, the Mama Odie animatronic at the end of the ride malfunctioned. Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) stood motionless as her snake, Juju, snuck bites off her beignets.

The next two issues involved different Louis (Michael Leon-Wooley) animatronics. The first was frozen, while the second moved its mouth and danced without its audio cues playing. Guests audibly laughed at the errors.

The last and most unsettling malfunction involved Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), who poses next to Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) during the ride’s finale. The advanced Walt Disney Imagineering animatronic stood motionless as its audio cues continued, with the Disney Princess singing “Special Spice,” the exclusive song written for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Kirk loved his D23 attraction preview experience, malfunctions and all.

“Any real Disney Adult loves these preview moments,” he wrote. “Honestly made the ride funnier & better.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park on June 29. Walt Disney Imagineers are still working hard to transform the Disneyland Park version of Splash Mountain. Disneyland Resort hasn’t announced an exact opening date for the Critter Country log flume ride, but it’s expected to premiere later this year.

Have you ridden or watched a video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? In the comments, share your thoughts on the Splash Mountain retheme with Inside the Magic.