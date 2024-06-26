Disney World Florida Goes Dark, Operations Immediately Ceased

One of the most essential pieces of Walt Disney World Resort infrastructure went dark after a violent thunderstorm descended on Central Florida this week. A social media user captured the moment thousands of Disney Parks guests were impacted by the inclement weather.

Related: Ron DeSantis Spotted at Florida Theme Park Amid Disney Battle

Thunder and lightning are commonplace in Florida–guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort anytime in the summer or fall should plan for rain at least once daily. Typical storms can vary from a quick ten-minute shower to an hours-long downpour.

Most of Walt Disney World Resort remains operational during thunderstorms, but the closure of outdoor attractions is inevitable. When lightning is in the area, cast members must evacuate all Disney Park guests from and secure most rides that operate partially or entirely outside.

This week, a brutal thunderstorm shut down the Disney Skyliner, which transports guests to and from EPCOT International Gateway, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Typically, Disney cast members evacuate all guests and close the Disney Skyliner when inclement weather is approaching. Unfortunately, this storm appeared to surprise Walt Disney World Resort management.

TikTok user @curvypastagoddess started filming seconds after lightning struck, causing a power outage that immediately shut down the Disney Skyliner. Hundreds of Disney Parks guests were still on board the gondolas while thousands waiting in line were suddenly stranded, forced to find alternate transportation options.

“We’re driving down the road when a flash ⚡️ of lightning so bright lights up the sky…and the Disney 🐭🏰 Skyliner immediately goes dark!!!!” the TikTok user wrote. “Absolutely NO power for the past 6-7 minutes so far… and there is passengers stuck on there!!!”

It’s unclear how long it took cast members to restore power to the Disney Skyliner. The transportation system eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Related: Guest Suffocated on Board Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Ride Canceled

If you find yourself stuck on an attraction or vehicle at Walt Disney World Resort, don’t panic. Await instructions from Disney cast members before leaving your seat or touching safety restraints.

Disney cast members have access to cameras that allow them to check on guests stuck at attractions and immediately assist anyone in distress. If a life-threatening emergency arises, call 911.

Did an attraction or building lose power during your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your unusual experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.