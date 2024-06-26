Disney World Coaster Continues Operations After Rider Leaves Park in Wheelchair

Last week, a Walt Disney World Resort guest entered Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind excited and left in a wheelchair. Though the rotating EPCOT roller coaster is known to cause minor motion sickness, the woman experienced an extreme physical reaction to the ride.

Related: Disney Officially Removes Frontierland From Magic Kingdom

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is inarguably EPCOT’s most popular attraction, still only accessible by Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane. It’s one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world and features the first reverse launch on a Disney Park coaster! Each ride vehicle rotates 360 degrees–it’s best to follow the car’s movement with your eyes to avoid getting dizzy.

Shortly after Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in May of 2022, Walt Disney World Resort added paper bags and additional trash cans to the World Discovery ride’s exit. It joined Mission: SPACE as one of the most sickness-inducing attractions at the Central Florida Disney parks!

Last week, Stephanie Thompson (@stephanie.j.thompson on TikTok) rode Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind with her family. Unfortunately, an older member of her party left the roller coaster in a wheelchair.

Disney Parks fans empathized with the guest’s plight.

“Omg! I was sooo sick after that ride,” @_fatgurlmagic commented. “I didn’t ride anything else for the rest of day!”

“So confused why they have so many stairs after getting off that ride,” said @hannahmayer89.

Luckily, Disney cast members helped the distressed woman avoid using the stairs.

“Thankfully they had an elevator,” Thompson wrote.

The EPCOT guest was uninjured following the incident, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind continued normal operations.

Related: Disney World Makes Final Decision: Changes “Creepy” Spaceship Earth

Alert a Disney cast member should a member of your party fall ill on or after a ride. Most attractions have emergency exits, courtesy wheelchairs, and other resources to assist guests in need.

Has anything unusual happened to your family on a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort ride? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.