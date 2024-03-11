Disney World Makes Final Decision: Changes “Creepy” 42-Year-Old Ride

At the very center of Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT lies one of its most iconic attractions, Spaceship Earth.

This geodesic sphere, towering at 180 feet, serves as both a visual landmark and a portal to a captivating voyage through the history of communication and technology. Within its spherical confines, guests embark on a journey spanning millennia, from the dawn of human civilization to the digital age. However, amidst the awe-inspiring spectacle of Spaceship Earth, there lies a lesser-known tale of a curious animatronic, once shrouded in mystery and now hidden from view.

The animatronic in question, the newspaper boy, plays a pivotal role in narrating a momentous event in history within the attraction. With his iconic call of “extra, extra, read all about it, Lee surrenders at Appomattox, Civil War is Over!” he signifies the end of a tumultuous era and also shows us progress into a new age. However, despite his significance, many Disney World guests found themselves unsettled by his appearance. This discomfort was apparently so widespread that the decision was made by Walt Disney World Resort to turn the animatronic away from the audience, effectively hiding his face from view.

A former Disney Cast Member sheds light on this intriguing decision, recounting a backstage tour of Spaceship Earth. They recall how the animatronic, once facing forward, had a face that struck a chord of unease among guests. In response to this feedback, the decision was made to pivot the figure, ensuring that its unsettling visage remained hidden from public view.

“When I was a CM, I got to take a backstage tour of SSE and the person leading the tour told us that this animatronic used to be facing forward but his face somehow looked super creepy so they eventually flipped him so no one could see it,” the former cast member said.

Another Disney park fan shared a photo of the animatronic from when he used to be turned toward the audience.

Spaceship Earth stands as a testament to the visionary spirit of Walt Disney himself, who envisioned EPCOT as a utopian city of the future. Although his original concept for EPCOT as a living, breathing community never came to fruition, the Disney World theme park that bears its name remains a celebration of human innovation and imagination. From the iconic attractions to the immersive pavilions, EPCOT offers a multifaceted exploration of culture, technology, and creativity.

In recent years, EPCOT has undergone significant transformations, with ambitious plans to revitalize the park and redefine its identity. From the reimagining of classic attractions to the introduction of new experiences, Disney continues to invest in EPCOT’s evolution.

The Disney World park is now divided into four neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Showcase, and World Nature. In the last few years, multiple new attractions have opened inside the Disney World park, as well. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in 2020, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in 2022, and then the walkthrough experience Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, last year.

