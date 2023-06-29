Hundreds Trapped on Disney World Ride in the Dark

Every Walt Disney World ride breaks down, from technological marvels like TRON Lightcycle / Run, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to classic thrills like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest.

Even the simplest Walt Disney World rides have rough days. Hundreds of EPCOT Guests recently found themselves trapped on Spaceship Earth, the Disney Park’s iconic dark ride about human innovation.

@eckalicious293 shared this TikTok during the Disney ride breakdown:

The constantly moving attraction can hold hundreds of Disney Resort Guests. While the TikToker was stuck at the beginning of the ride, most Guests were trapped in near-complete darkness, with a few exceptions around brighter animatronic displays.

Despite the breakdown, Spaceship Earth is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More About This Vintage Disney World Ride

A long overdue Spaceship Earth refurbishment is one of many EPCOT projects indefinitely on hold following the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Disney Parks fans adore this journey into our planet’s past and future, narrated by Dame Judi Dench.

“Travel through time and explore the remarkable history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible.”

“Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond.”

Have you ever been stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

